Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Kylian Mbappe makes the difference

Real Madrid claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory against Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday.

Barcelona and Real Madrid both created plenty of chances during the first 45 minutes, but it was Los Blancos who went into the break with the lead thanks to Kylian Mbappe's goal - albeit one the striker knew little about.

Raphinha continued his phenomenal scoring start to the season with a 60th-minute equaliser for Barcelona, marking the Brazilian's 13th goal in nine league games, and that appeared set to seal the 1-1 draw as the game tickets towards the full-time whistle.

However, there was one final twist in the tale as Eduardo Camavinga superbly crafted a chance for Mbappe to seal a late victory with just minutes remaining, securing Real Madrid a crucial three points in the title race.

Los Blancos' win means they now trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by just three points, with the hosts' nine-game winning run at the beginning of the league campaign coming to a devastating end.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Jose Mourinho has just recorded another masterclass, leading Real Madrid to a crucial 2-1 victory against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Los Blancos were the considerable underdogs headed into this fixture and trailed their hosts by six points in La Liga, meaning a victory for Barcelona would severely dent Real Madrid's title hopes.

However, a stern defensive performance and moments of brilliance in attack saw Mourinho's men claim a potentially pivotal 2-1 victory over Hansi Flick's side, meaning Real Madrid have cut the gap at the top of the table to just three points.

Real Madrid superbly disrupted Barcelona's attacking players throughout the 90 minutes, with Pedri, Lamine Yamal and several others often unable to display their usual attacking quality.

At the other end, Real Madrid were decisive when it mattered, with Mbappe scoring a brace - albeit with one goal he knew very little about - to lead the visitors to a brilliant triumph.

While Mourinho will be delighted with how his side carried out his orders, Flick will be left hugely disappointed with aspects of his team's performance.

Barcelona were often sloppy and toothless in attack, giving the ball away far too easily, while they were physically bested in midfield and looked vulnerable in defence against Real Madrid's dangerous attackers.

The result means the title race has been blown wide open again at this early stage of the season, with Barcelona now leading Atletico Madrid by two points and Real Madrid by just three.

BARCELONA VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Barcelona (41st min, Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappé gives Real Madrid the lead in ElClásico...but it doesn't look like he knew too much about it! ? A bizarre goal but Real Madrid will gladly take it as they're in front away to Barcelona ⚪ https://t.co/dOD7cGeaxS — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 25, 2026

Mbappe gives Real Madrid the lead in El Clasico!

Bernardo Silva sweeps the ball out wide to Marc Cucurella, who plays the ball down the line into the path of Diomande's underlapping run.

Diomande's low cross only finds Gerard Martin, but the defender's attempted clearance fires off Mbappe and into the near corner.

Raphinha goal vs. Real Madrid (61st min, Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid)

Barça are level in ElClásico! ?? Raphinha shows himself to be as clinical as ever as he delivers a crucial goal ? https://t.co/dCpArmTX9Q — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 25, 2026

Raphinha fires Barcelona level!

A short corner is worked to Pedri on the edge of the box, who feints to shoot and plays a delightful reverse pass to Raphinha inside the area.

Raphinha takes a touch and fires a powerful effort towards the far corner, beating Andriy Lunin and finding the back of the net.

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Barcelona (87th min, Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappé with what could be a late winner for Real Madrid! ?? Wild celebrations from Los Blancos, including a Jose Mourinho knee slide, as an away Clásico win beckons! ? https://t.co/c05FU3kdp1 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 25, 2026

Mbappe gives Real Madrid a late lead!

Jude Bellingham skilfully finds Eduardo Camavinga, who plays a pass to Arda Guler and continues his run forward.

Guler plays a delightful pass forward to Camavinga, who does brilliantly to get past Pau Cubarsi and square the ball for Mbappe to slot into an empty net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Tchouameni was a formidable force at the base of Real Madrid's midfield, constantly disrupting Barcelona's attacking moves with tackles and interceptions.

The midfielder was particularly impressive following his yellow card early in the second half, showing great discipline and ability to continue contributing defensively without earning a second caution and subsequent red.

Mbappe also, of course, deserves a mention, scoring a decisive brace despite not having the best of matches compared to his usual standard.

BARCELONA VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 62%-38% Real Madrid

Shots: Barcelona 18-10 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Barcelona 6-5 Real Madrid

Corners: Barcelona 6-6 Real Madrid

Fouls: Barcelona 15-11 Real Madrid

BEST STATS

4 - Kylian Mbappé ha marcado cuatro goles en dos visitas al Barcelona como jugador del Real Madrid. Ningún jugador del conjunto blanco ha anotado más veces a domicilio ante el Barcelona desde la 2013/14 (también cuatro Karim Benzema y Cristiano Ronaldo). Letal ?. https://t.co/UcjEd2hZ41 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 25, 2026

13 - Más goles en sus primeros nueve partidos de una temporada en @LaLiga en el siglo XXI: 17 - Cristiano Ronaldo ?? (2014/15) 13 - Lionel Messi ?? (2012/13) 13 - RAPHINHA ?? (2026/27) Desatado ?. https://t.co/c3Xdma7FUi — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 25, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona will stay at Camp Nou for their next two fixtures, taking on Deportivo Alaves in La Liga next Saturday before hosting Aston Villa in the Champions League.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will play away from home in each of their next three matches, with upcoming games against Racing Santander, AEK Athens and Valencia.