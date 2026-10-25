Barcelona's Rodri prepares for Real Madrid reunion after Mourinho rejection

Barcelona midfielder Rodri is preparing to face the Real Madrid side he rejected during the summer transfer window, with Sunday's El Clasico offering Jose Mourinho an opportunity to confront the player he had hoped would transform his midfield.

The former Manchester City star joined Barcelona in a deal worth approximately €75m (£65m) in August, despite holding discussions with Madrid following Spain's World Cup triumph.

Mourinho had identified the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner as a potential solution to his side's difficulties controlling possession following the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

However, Rodri ultimately chose Hansi Flick's project at Camp Nou, leaving Madrid to explore alternative midfield combinations.

Two months later, the contrast between the Spanish giants is striking. Barcelona have won all nine of their opening La Liga matches, while Madrid sit six points behind their rivals after suffering two defeats.

Rodri has emerged as an important figure in Flick's midfield, combining defensive security with the ability to dictate the tempo alongside Pedri.

The 30-year-old is expected to return to the starting lineup on Sunday after beginning Barcelona's 4-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on the bench.

For Mourinho, the occasion provides a reminder of a summer transfer battle that ended with his leading midfield target joining Madrid's fiercest rivals.

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Rodri reveals why he rejected Mourinho's Real Madrid approach

Madrid initially appeared well placed to secure Rodri's signature after the midfielder indicated that he was open to leaving Manchester City following the 2025-26 season.

His performances during Spain's successful 2026 World Cup campaign had reinforced his reputation as one of Europe's outstanding central midfielders.

Mourinho personally expressed his interest in bringing Rodri to the Bernabeu, explaining how the Spaniard could contribute to his plans.

Barcelona subsequently entered the race and convinced the midfielder that Flick's sporting project offered the more attractive destination.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo in September, Rodri acknowledged that rejecting Madrid had been a difficult decision.

"Saying no to Real Madrid is not easy, especially as they treated me exceptionally well," he explained.

The Spaniard also revealed that he contacted Mourinho personally after deciding to join Barcelona.

"He clearly expressed his desire for me to join and what I could bring to the team. He treated me very well.

"When I made my decision, I also rang him to thank him for his interest and the way he'd treated me."

Rodri praised Mourinho's managerial achievements, although he also suggested that the Portuguese coach should not have publicly disclosed their private conversations.

Mourinho subsequently acknowledged the midfielder's professionalism, describing him as an exceptional player and insisting that Madrid had no complaints about the way he handled the negotiations.

The decision has acquired additional significance ahead of Sunday's encounter because Madrid have yet to establish a consistent midfield structure capable of controlling matches against stronger opponents.

Aurélien Tchouaméni offers defensive protection, Eduardo Camavinga provides energy and ball-carrying ability, while Federico Valverde has also been deployed at right-back.

Former Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva possesses the vision and technical quality to influence possession, but his characteristics differ from those of a specialist holding midfielder.

Rodri could have offered Mourinho a combination of positional discipline, distribution and defensive awareness that Madrid are still attempting to reproduce collectively.

© Imago / Jose Breton / NurPhoto

Rodri and Pedri give Barcelona the midfield control Madrid are missing

Rodri's importance to Barcelona is reflected in his performances since arriving from the Premier League.

According to figures highlighted by Spanish newspaper Marca, the midfielder has completed 95.2% of his passes across his first eight La Liga appearances, while winning 28 duels and recovering possession 36 times.

Those numbers illustrate the balance he provides between retaining the ball and protecting Barcelona's defence.

His partnership with Pedri has also allowed Flick to distribute creative responsibilities more effectively.

Rodri can operate as the deepest midfielder, receiving possession under pressure and determining the direction of attacks, while Pedri enjoys greater freedom to advance between the opposition's midfield and defensive lines.

That relationship helps Barcelona maintain control without sacrificing the attacking movement of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Flick has previously praised Rodri's contribution, explaining that the Spaniard provides the structure his team require.

"We're very happy to have him in our team. You can see what he does with and without the ball. He gives us structure," the German said earlier this season.

Madrid, meanwhile, have struggled to reproduce the same level of control in certain demanding encounters.

Their 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid was particularly revealing, with Mourinho's side managing just 39% possession and producing relatively little attacking threat.

While Rodri would not necessarily have solved every problem, his ability to control the pace of a match could have offered Madrid another means of responding when opponents restrict their counter-attacking opportunities.

His expected return to Barcelona's starting XI is therefore significant after Flick rested him against PSG following a demanding sequence of appearances for club and country.

The Catalans' defeat in Paris exposed defensive vulnerabilities, but Rodri's presence could help them protect possession and limit the opportunities for Madrid to launch quick transitions through Kylian Mbappe.

For Mourinho, the challenge is to prevent Barcelona's midfield from dominating the contest while finding a way for his own players to impose themselves.

Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday evening, knowing that victory would extend their advantage over their rivals to nine points.

Rodri's summer decision has already shaped the two clubs' midfield options. The first Clasico since his move will provide a direct examination of the consequences on the pitch.