Liverpool vs. Brighton lineups confirmed as Bradley Barcola, Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo decisions revealed

Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League clash at Anfield.

The Reds have made two changes from the team that started last weekend's 2-1 triumph over Brentford, which saw Dominik Szoboszlai exacerbate an existing hamstring injury and leave the field in the first half.

Back from a Premier League ban, Ryan Gravenberch will join Alexis Mac Allister in the Liverpool midfield, while Victor Munoz drops out after picking up a knock at the Gtech Community Stadium.

In the Spaniard's place, Cody Gakpo has been preferred to Rio Ngumoha, who must settle for a place on the bench despite lighting up the Champions League in Liverpool's 4-3 win over Villarreal in midweek.

Bradley Barcola trained individually last week as a precaution, but the summer signing has been declared fit to join Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak in the Liverpool attack.

Despite some pre-game fears over Ronald Araujo, who was supposedly not spotted with his Liverpool teammates on their pre-match walk, the Barcelona loanee starts at right-back in place of the injured Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool vs. Brighton lineups: Seagulls unchanged from Crystal Palace thrashing

The Reds to take on Brighton ✊? #LIVBHA https://t.co/2ZutpE2Vhc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has unsurprisingly stuck with the same starting XI from last weekend's 5-0 battering of Crystal Palace in the M23 derby.

The Seagulls boss made eight changes for Thursday's 0-0 Conference League draw with Jablonec, and the only starters from the European contest to hold their spots are Bart Verbruggen, Pascal Gross and Olivier Boscagli.

The latter is expected to shift over to left-back to accommodate the returns of Lewis Dunk and Liverpool-linked Luka Vuskovic, while Ferdi Kadioglu will operate at right-back once more.

Chema Andres returns alongside the evergreen Gross in midfield, while Diego Gomez, Yasin Ayari and Maxim De Cuyper support Charalampos Kostoulas in attack.

Backup goalkeeper Jason Steele returns to the bench following illness, but Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer and Pascal Struijk remain out injured for the league's highest scorers.

Liverpool will leapfrog Chelsea into fourth place and move to within one point of Brighton in the Premier League table with a win, while the Seagulls will close the gap to Arsenal and Manchester City to just two points with a triumph at Anfield.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Araujo, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Chiesa, Tsimikas, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas, Ngumoha

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Gross, Andres; Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Promise, Osman, Costinha, O'Riley, Yalcouye