Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Fleetwood: Max Dowman, Marli Salmon start EFL Cup fourth-round clash

Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman is expected to be among a raft of changes from the Gunners when they face Fleetwood Town in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night at Highbury Stadium.

The 16-year-old bagged a brace in Arsenal's 4-2 win over Ipswich Town in September's opening battle, leading him to be named the Player of the Third Round, but he has been restricted to just 19 Premier League minutes thus far this term.

However, Dowman will undoubtedly come into the first XI against the Gunners' League Two opponents, and he may be one of three teenagers trusted from the first whistle.

While Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres battle for Premier League and Champions League starts, 18-year-old Andre Harriman-Annous could lead the line on this occasion, supported by Dowman, Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino in the final third.

The fit-again Martin Zubimendi should also be considered for an increasingly rare start in midfield, likely alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly as Declan Rice - who was seen holding his hamstring after Saturday's Premier League success over Everton - is granted a hard-earned rest.

Lewis-Skelly returning to a midfield role opens the door for Piero Hincapie to return at left-back after recovering from his own ankle injury, while Jurrien Timber for Ben White is becoming a common right-back switch and should be enacted once more.

Despite being taken off at half time in an Under-21s loss to Leicester City on Saturday, Marli Ellis Salmon is fully fit and expected to start alongside Cristhian Mosquera at the back, forming the central barrier in front of stand-in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Timber, Salmon, Mosquera, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Dowman, Merino, Eze; Harriman-Annous