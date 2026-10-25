Ballon d'Or 2026 winner and rankings predicted by AI as brutal Michael Olise verdict delivered

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is drawing ever closer, as in just under 48 hours' time, the prestigious prizes will be handed out to the globe's finest in London.

The Ballon d'Or returns to England's capital to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the inaugural edition - won by Sir Stanley Matthews - and it is only fitting that another Three Lions legend in Harry Kane is the favourite to take home the accolade this time around.

However, England's all-time top scorer faces the stiffest of stiff competition from World Cup winner Lamine Yamal, Champions League Player of the Season Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a still Ballon d'Or-less Kylian Mbappe and, of course, nine-time chasing Lionel Messi.

Ahead of Monday's big reveal, Sports Mole asked AI to predict the full ranking of the 2026 men's Ballon d'Or nominees - see the results below!

Ballon d’Or 2026 — Men’s Award Prediction AI predicted ranking • October 2026 Sports Mole Ballon d'Or 2026 Men's Award Prediction: full 30-player ranking from Harry Kane at one to Julian Quinones at 30, with club, country and reasoning for each placement # Player Club / Country Why here 30 Julian Quinones Al-Qadsiah / Mexico Outside Europe’s top leagues; token nomination 29 Sadio Mane Al-Nassr / Senegal Saudi league weighs down the case 28 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd / Portugal Solid numbers, no major trophy to hang it on 27 Willian Pacho PSG / Ecuador Benefits from PSG’s success but a squad piece, not a lead 26 Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal / Brazil Arsenal’s defensive spine, but defenders rarely crack the top tier 25 Luis Diaz Bayern Munich / Colombia Good season, but not the headline act at Bayern 24 Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich / France Bundesliga double, but overshadowed by attacking teammates 23 Nuno Mendes PSG / Portugal Key PSG piece, limited individual spotlight 22 Joao Neves PSG / Portugal PSG’s collective success spread thin 21 Vitinha PSG / Portugal PSG’s engine room, but midfield destroyers rarely top the vote 20 Marquinhos PSG / Brazil Captain of a trophy-laden PSG, but a defender ceiling applies 19 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia PSG / Georgia Brilliant for PSG, but Georgia missing the World Cup hurts badly 18 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid / Brazil Strong season, but Madrid’s trophyless year caps him 17 Erling Haaland Man City / Norway Elite scoring numbers undercut by no World Cup stage 16 Achraf Hakimi PSG / Morocco Quietly excellent, PSG success, but not the storyline of the year 15 Marc Cucurella Chelsea & Real Madrid / Spain World Cup winner, but a squad role rather than a star turn 14 William Saliba Arsenal / France Backbone of an elite Arsenal defence 13 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid / England Carried England at the World Cup despite a rough Madrid season 12 Michael Olise Bayern Munich / France Assist-king numbers (35) and a big breakout year 11 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan / Argentina Consistent for club and country, reached the World Cup final 10 Declan Rice Arsenal / England Arsenal’s engine, strong individual campaign 9 Ferran Torres Barcelona & PSG / Spain World Cup winner with a very productive season 8 Ousmane Dembele PSG / France Defending champion, still elite, back-to-back Champions League bid 7 Pau Cubarsi Barcelona / Spain World Cup final masterclass, La Liga champion at 19 6 Fabian Ruiz PSG / Spain Champions League and World Cup double, quietly immense 5 Lionel Messi Inter Miami / Argentina Dragged Argentina to the final, eight goals in six games — the sentimental case is huge 4 Rodri Barcelona / Spain World Cup Golden Ball, captained the champions, a past winner 3 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid / France Led La Liga, the Champions League, and the World Cup in goals 2 Lamine Yamal Barcelona / Spain World Cup winner, La Liga Player of the Season, 24 goals and 17 assists 1 Harry Kane Bayern Munich / England Betting favourite for weeks — relentless scoring, Bundesliga double, Supercup and DFB-Pokal

Ballon d'Or 2026 rankings: AI backs Harry Kane as Michael Olise surprisingly low

The firm bookies' favourite to become England's first Ballon d'Or winner since Michael Owen a quarter of a century ago, Kane has also been predicted to hoist the Golden Ball aloft by AI.

Despite not leading Bayern Munich to Champions League glory or inspiring England to World Cup stardom, Kane racked up an astronomical 73 goals for club and country in the 2025-26 season, 61 for Bayern and 12 for the Three Lions.

Kane comfortably topped the Bundesliga scoring charts with 36 strikes en route to winning the German top flight for the second year running, while also firing in 14 Champions League goals, second only to Mbappe's 15.

However, the latter has to settle for third place, despite also taking home the La Liga and World Cup Golden Boot, becoming the highest scorer of all time in the men's mundial with 22 strikes to his name.

Sandwiched in between Mbappe and Kane in the AI charts is Barcelona and Spain phenom Yamal, whose lack of individual impact at the World Cup has perhaps fatally harmed his chances of pipping the England skipper to the top prize.

World Cup Golden Ball winner Rodri and eight-time winner Messi complete the top five, the latter pushed high up the rankings thanks to his sensational World Cup campaign and everlasting sentimental attachment to the Ballon d'Or.

Last year's winner Ousmane Dembele is down in eighth spot after struggling with a couple of injuries in 2025-26, while Arsenal's Declan Rice is the only current Premier League player to make the top 10 in the AI prediction.

The England midfielder interestingly ranks higher than Michael Olise, despite the ex-Crystal Palace winger producing a ridiculous 53 goal involvements in 52 Bayern matches in 2025-26, as well as seven World Cup assists.

Olise just ranks higher than 13th-placed Jude Bellingham, who along with William Saliba, Marc Cucurella and Achraf Hakimi are all above Erling Haaland in the projection.

UCL Player of the Season Kvaratskhelia - recently ruled out for the season with an ACL injury - is only 19th owing to Georgia's World Cup absence, joining a cluster of Paris Saint-Germain players in the bottom half alongside Joao Neves, Vitinha, Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes.

Meanwhile, Mexican World Cup star Julian Quinones props up the table in 30th place, just below Sadio Mane and Bruno Fernandes, whose record Premier League assist numbers fail to make up for Manchester United's trophyless campaign.