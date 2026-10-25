Pellegrini links former Man Utd flop Antony’s goalless run to ‘excessive anxiety’

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has attributed Antony’s goalless start to the 2026-27 season to what he described as ‘excessive anxiety’, while insisting that the Brazilian winger’s goals will arrive as he continues to influence matches elsewhere.

Pellegrini spoke on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s La Liga fixture at Celta Vigo, offering his most detailed assessment of the 25-year-old’s form since the season began.

‘I think Antony is putting too much pressure on himself right now,’ the Chilean manager said. ‘He is a player who runs a great deal, wins the ball back and gets involved in many moves. Perhaps due to excessive anxiety, he is missing that final pass or that touch of quality.’

Real Betis news: the numbers behind Antony’s difficult start

The statistics reflect a player creating chances but failing to convert them. Across 11 appearances this season, Antony has registered 44 shots — 15 on target — while missing three big chances and hitting the woodwork twice, according to Sofascore. His sole direct contribution has been one assist. The return is starkly removed from his 2025-26 campaign, when he scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists across 46 matches despite playing through a pubitis problem that required pain relief to keep him out of the treatment room for the majority of the season.

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Pellegrini nonetheless stopped short of expressing any doubt. ‘He is a player who contributes a great deal to the team’s performance,’ the boss added. ‘The goals and those precise final passes will come. He is very aware of this and he is trying to correct and improve.’

Real Betis news: the Champions League flashpoint

The frustration Antony felt became visible on Wednesday when he was substituted after 64 minutes of the 1-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord. Unable to use his speed and dribbling on the right flank as effectively as he wanted, the former Manchester United winger threw his jacket to the ground on the touchline before heading straight to the dressing room.

Pellegrini described the substitution as a ‘tactical decision’ and noted that Antony returned to the bench shortly afterwards to be with his team-mates. The episode contrasted with the resilience the player showed throughout last season, when he refused to stop playing despite significant physical pain.

Betis have made a strong start to the season with a 100 per cent Champions League record and 19 points from nine La Liga matches. Antony’s form remains the one open question for Pellegrini as the campaign develops.