Wednesday's Champions League predictions including Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal, Como vs. Man United

Today's Champions League predictions include Manchester United's clash with Como, and a contest between Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Germany.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage

Manchester United will be aiming to win for the first time since September 10 when they take on Serie A outfit Como in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 20-time English champions have three points from their first two matches of the 2026-27 competition, which has left them in 13th spot in the Champions League league stage table, while Como are 12th in the division, also on three points.

We say: Como 1-2 Manchester United

Man United are due a win, and their last two performances have been much, much better. Como are a strong outfit, but we are backing the 20-time English champions to secure a valuable three points on Wednesday night.

> Click here to read our full preview for Como vs. Man United, including team news and predicted lineups

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Lille welcome Galatasaray to the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday evening for a UEFA Champions League league-phase encounter between two sides desperate to claim their first European points of the campaign.

Both teams have endured difficult starts in Europe despite showing greater consistency in their domestic competitions, with the hosts suffering a 3-0 defeat away to Arsenal last time out, while Cimbom were beaten 4-1 at home by Barcelona.

We say: Lille 2-1 Galatasaray

Lille's European results have been disappointing, but their domestic home form suggests they remain a difficult opponent at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Galatasaray possess enough attacking quality to score, particularly if Osimhen receives good service, but their poor away record in Europe remains a concern. Lille should be able to capitalise on home advantage and the visitors' defensive uncertainty to secure a narrow victory and collect their first points of the league phase.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lille vs. Galatasaray, including team news and predicted lineups

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French side Lens travel to Belgium to take on Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Both teams enter the latest round of League Phase fixtures having picked up three points from their opening two matches.

We say: Club Brugge 2-1 Lens

Club Brugge have lost only one of the 13 Champions League home matches in which they have scored first (W10 D2), while Lens have led at half time in just one of their previous 20 UCL fixtures, so a fast start from the hosts could be in store here.

We expect goals at both ends of the pitch, but the hosts may ultimately have enough firepower to outscore their opponents and pick up all three points in an entertaining contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Club Brugge vs. Lens, including team news and predicted lineups

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Looking to maintain their perfect start to the Champions League campaign, Sporting Lisbon welcome debutants LASK Linz to Estadio Jose Alvalade for round three of the league phase.

The Portuguese hosts have won both of their opening two fixtures in this season's European competition, leaving them sixth in the 36-team table , while the Austrian visitors sit 33rd after failing to collect any points from their opening two matches.

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 LASK Linz

Sporting head into this encounter in excellent European form, and a meeting with a LASK side that has struggled to find its feet in its first Champions League campaign looks like an ideal opportunity for the Lions to make it three wins from three in the league phase.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sporting Lisbon vs. LASK Linz, including team news and predicted lineups

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Real Betis will aim to make it three straight wins in the Champions League this season when they welcome Feyenoord to Seville on Wednesday night.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have beaten Lille and Porto in the 2026-27 league stage to collect six points, while Feyenoord have three points to show from their first two matches.

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord

Feyenoord are capable of making this a tough match for Real Betis, and we are backing the visitors to score, but Pellegrini's side should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Betis vs. Feyenoord, including team news and predicted lineups

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Still pointless in this season's Champions League, former winners Inter Milan will welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to San Siro on Wednesday.

While the Italian giants lost a seven-goal thriller last time out, Shakhtar remain unbeaten after winning 3-1 in London.

We say: Inter Milan 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Six years to the day since they shocked Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, Shakhtar will try to topple Inter at San Siro.

However, the hosts are overdue a Champions League home win, and they must have learnt a lesson from the debacles against Bodo and Brugge.

> Click here to read our full preview for Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, including team news and predicted lineups

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Formerly Manchester City colleagues, currently league-winning managers, Vincent Kompany and Mikel Arteta reunite on the Allianz Arena touchline once more when Bayern Munich and Arsenal square off in Wednesday's must-watch Champions League contest.

The Bundesliga champions chaotically dropped two points in an engrossing 3-3 draw with Viking FK on matchday two, whereas the Gunners produced another second-half show to sink Lille 3-0 in the English capital.

We say: Bayern Munich 1-1 Arsenal

Olise's suspension deprives Bayern of a man with 14 goal involvements in just 10 games this season - nine of his own and five assists - a devastating blow before facing the best defensive team in the Champions League.

However, as Arsenal have often been found wanting in attack for large portions of games this term - especially in first halves - a point apiece is the most realistic outcome in our eyes.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups

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Real Madrid will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the Champions League this season when they welcome RB Leipzig to Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos have beaten Inter Milan and Roma in the 2026-27 league stage, while Leipzig have picked up three points, losing to Como before beating PSV Eindhoven.

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 RB Leipzig

Real Madrid are in good form at this moment in time, and we are expecting Mourinho's team to be too strong for their German opponents on Wednesday night.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig, including team news and predicted lineups

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A resurgent Aston Villa side welcome Norwegian outfit Viking FK to Villa Park for matchday three on the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The hosts are bidding to make it three wins out of three in the League Phase of Europe’s premier club competition, while the visitors are hoping to pick up their first three points of the campaign.

We say: Aston Villa 3-1 Viking FK

Given that Aston Villa’s last eight Champions League games have produced a whopping 34 goals (4.25 per game on average), expect the net to ripple on multiple occasions in Wednesday’s contest.

The hosts will be wary of the goal threat Viking have regularly posed on the continent thus far, but Emery's side should ultimately have enough quality to outscore their opponents and preserve their 100% record in the League Phase.

> Click here to read our full preview for Aston Villa vs. Viking FK, including team news and predicted lineups