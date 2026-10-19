Preview: Real Betis vs Feyenoord - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Betis will aim to make it three straight wins in the Champions League this season when they welcome Feyenoord to Seville on Wednesday night.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have beaten Lille and Porto in the 2026-27 league stage to collect six points, while Feyenoord have three points to show from their first two matches.

Match preview

Real Betis will enter Wednesday's European tie off the back of a defeat, having gone down 5-2 at home to Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday evening, but it has still been a very encouraging start to the campaign for the Seville outfit.

Indeed, eight wins have been posted across their 11 matches in all competitions, including victories over Lille and Porto in the Champions League, with six points from two matches leaving them in ninth spot in the overall table at this stage of proceedings.

Pellegrini's side have some fascinating matches to come in the league stage, facing Borussia Dortmund, Slovan Bratislava, Como, Arsenal and Bayern Munich in their five fixtures after this one, and a spot outside of the top 24 would be disappointing.

El Glorioso recorded a 2-1 win over Feyenoord in the league stage of the 2025-26 Europa League, and that is the only previous meeting between the two sides.

Real Betis have a strong record against Dutch clubs in European competition, winning four, drawing one and losing one of their six matches, while Feyenoord have actually only won three of their 12 matches in Spain, losing eight times in the process.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Feyenoord will be up against it on Wednesday, but this is their third Champions League campaign in the last four seasons, and they actually reached the knockout round of the tournament in 2024-25, losing to Inter Milan in the round of 16.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 4-3 win over Telstar in the Eredivisie, which made it five straight victories for the club in all competitions.

Indeed, Feyenoord are unbeaten since their 5-1 loss to Barcelona in their first match of the 2026-27 Champions League. Since then, the Dutch team have posted four wins in the league and also a 3-2 success over Como in Europe.

Three points has left Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side 23rd in the overall Champions League table, and they have some tough matches to come in the league stage against Inter Milan, Porto, Viking, Galatasaray and RB Leipzig.

Feyenoord have only been victorious in two of their last 12 matches against La Liga clubs, home and away, suffering nine defeats in the process.

Real Betis Champions League form:

Real Betis form (all competitions):

Feyenoord Champions League form:

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Betis will be without the services of Junior Firpo (adductor) and Cucho Hernandez (calf) on Wednesday night, while Aitor Ruibal (knee) is a doubt for the Seville team.

Troy Parrott is set to be the player to benefit from Hernandez's absence in the final third, with the 24-year-old bidding to score his second Champions League goal of the season.

Antony was an unused substitute against Barcelona at the weekend, but the ex-Manchester United attacker could come back into the team for this match.

As for Feyenoord, Goncalo Borges (unspecified), Jordan Bos (knee), Jakub Moder (back), Reiss Nelson (muscular), Bart Nieuwkoop (knee), Gijs Smal (ankle) and Shaqueel Van Persie (knock) are all out of the match for the visitors.

Gjivai Zechiel has scored six goals and registered four assists in 11 appearances this season, and the 22-year-old is set to be a notable starter in this match.

Meanwhile, Nacho Ferri and Anis Hadj Moussa, who have also netted six times each during the 2026-27 campaign, are set to feature in attacking areas for the Dutch club.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Ortiz, Bartra, Natan, Gomez; Bernal, Isco, Fornals; Antony, Parrott, Ezzalzouli﻿

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Marmol; Zechiel, Vanhoutte, Targhalline; Moussa, Ferri, Valente

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord

Feyenoord are capable of making this a tough match for Real Betis, and we are backing the visitors to score, but Pellegrini's side should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.