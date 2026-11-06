Preview: Elche vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Betis will aim to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign against Elche at Estadio Martinez Valero on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors posted a 2-1 victory over Malaga in their last league match, while Elche will enter the contest off the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Valencia.

Match preview

Elche boast a record of two wins, four draws and five defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with 10 points leaving them in 17th spot in the La Liga table.

The Green-Striped Ones were beaten 1-0 by Valencia in their last match, but that proved to be their first loss in five games in all competitions.

Martin Anselmi's side have actually won two of their last three matches, including a 3-1 victory over Pinatar in the Copa del Rey at the end of October.

Elche have struggled in their recent meetings with Real Betis, losing four of the last five fixtures between the two sides, but the corresponding game last season finished 1-1.

The Green-Striped Ones have not managed to overcome Real Betis since April 2022, while their last home success over the Seville outfit came back in November 2009.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Real Betis lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having posted 24 wins to Elche's 16, while 17 of their 57 games have finished all square.

Manuel Pellegrini's side were in Champions League action during the week, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the league stage of the competition.

The Seville outfit were 2-1 winners over Malaga last time out, with that success making their record seven wins, two draws and two defeats from their 11 league matches this season, which has left them fourth in the table on 23 points.

Real Betis are only four points off third-placed Real Madrid and are, as expected, firmly in the Champions League picture at this stage of the La Liga campaign.

El Glorioso have a record of two wins, two draws and one defeat from their five away league matches this season, scoring six times and conceding seven.

Elche La Liga form:

Elche form (all competitions):

Real Betis La Liga form:

Real Betis form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Elche will be without the services of Marc Aguado and Thomas Lemar for this weekend's match through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong form.

Yago Santiago and Gonzalo Villar had both been doubts for this contest, but the pair are available for selection, while Pedro Bigas should also again be in the squad.

Lemar's position in the starting side is likely to be taken by Facundo Buonanotte, while there will be a spot through the middle for Fer Nino, who has netted six times in La Liga this season.

As for Real Betis, Cucho Hernandez remains on the sidelines and is unlikely to be back in the fold for the Seville outfit until the end of November.

Facundo Bernal is still suspended, but Junior Firpo and Alvaro Fidalgo are both expected to be back in the squad after recent absences.

Troy Parrott has not scored for Real Betis since the start of September, but the 24-year-old is expected to continue through the middle for Pellegrini's team.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Sangare, Chust, Redondo, Revivo; Villar, Morcillo; Cepeda, Buonanotte, Valera; Nino

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Garcia; Roca, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Parrott

We say: Elche 1-2 Real Betis

Elche have been in solid form of late, and this is not a straightforward match for Real Betis, but we are backing the Seville outfit to secure a valuable three points on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.