Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Chelsea: Seven changes as Nordi Mukiele returns

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris could make a total of seven changes when the Black Cats welcome Chelsea to the Stadium of Light in Sunday's Premier League game.

The 20th-placed hosts return to domestic duty after a 2-0 Europa League loss to Dinamo Zagreb and now face the added difficulty of being without Omar Alderete due to the defender's red card against Coventry City last weekend.

However, Le Bris is confident that Nordi Mukiele will exit concussion protocol in time for the weekend, so the Frenchman ought to be a straight swap for Alderete in defence.

Mukiele's return could comprise one part of an entire backline alteration, as Trai Hume, Luke O'Nien and Reinildo Mandava are also expected to displace Thomas Meunier, Kevin Danso and Dayann Methalie respectively.

Meunier and Methalie were taken off at half time on Thursday, as was midfielder Jules Ahoka, whose superior Noah Sadiki will return to the engine room alongside Granit Xhaka.

Fellow half-time victim Chris Rigg may survive the cull, though, and the same goes for Nilson Angulo, one of Sunderland's brighter sparks in their Europa League loss.

Malick Fofana and Wilson Isidor should prepare for demotion, though, as Enzo Le Fee and Brian Brobbey win back their places in attack.

Daniel Ballard (hamstring), Habib Diarra (muscle) and Romaine Mundle (knee) are still injured for the home side.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, O'Nien, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey

> Predicted Chelsea lineup vs. Sunderland