Preview: Lille vs Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

Lille welcome Galatasaray to the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday evening for a UEFA Champions League league-phase encounter between two sides desperate to claim their first European points of the campaign.

Both teams have endured difficult starts in Europe despite showing greater consistency in their domestic competitions, with the hosts suffering a 3-0 defeat away to Arsenal last time out, while Cimbom were beaten 4-1 at home by Barcelona.

Match preview

Lille return to Champions League action after their disappointing defeat at Arsenal, where three second-half goals condemned Davide Ancelotti's side to another European setback.

The French club competed reasonably well before the interval but struggled to contain Arsenal after the hosts increased the tempo, with Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka finding the net in the second half.

That result followed a 3-2 home defeat to Real Betis in Lille's opening league-phase fixture, leaving them without a point after two matches, while their defensive shortcomings have proved particularly costly, with five goals conceded across those encounters.

However, Les Dogues’ domestic performances have offered considerably more encouragement, drawing 1-1 with Brest in their most recent league outing, recovering from an early deficit through an Olivier Giroud penalty in the second half.

Although the draw prevented them from securing another victory, Lille extended their unbeaten home run in Ligue 1 this season to four matches, recording two wins and two draws, which represents a contrast to their UCL home form, having lost their last three home matches in the competition.

Lille will also be looking to preserve their unbeaten record against Turkish opposition, having won twice and drawn four times in six previous meetings with clubs from the country, with both victories coming in three home matches, alongside one draw, although Wednesday's encounter will be their first meeting with Galatasaray.

© Imago / Agency

Galatasaray, meanwhile, arrive in France after securing a 1-0 victory away to Genclerbirligi in the Super Lig, as Deniz Gul scored the decisive goal in the 88th minute, ensuring the Istanbul side remained top of the standings with 19 points.

Okan Buruk's side have been less convincing in Europe, however, losing 3-1 away to Sporting in their opening fixture before suffering a 4-1 home defeat against Barcelona.

Against the Spanish champions, Galatasaray took the lead through Aleksey Batrakov but could not maintain their advantage, conceding four times in a 22-minute spell as Barcelona took control and left the Turkish champions still searching for their first points of the league phase.

History offers little encouragement ahead of their trip to France where Galatasaray have won only once in their previous 11 away matches against French opposition – winless in their last six away matches in France, drawing twice and losing four times, while their overall record against French clubs across their last 11 encounters stands at two wins, four draws and five defeats.

Furthermore, the visitors have lost their last five Champions League away matches and eight of their last nine, with just one victory in that sequence, a poor record on the road that raises the prospect of another difficult evening as they attempt to avoid beginning a Champions League campaign with three consecutive defeats for the first time since 1997-98.

Lille Champions League form:

Lille form (all competitions):

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Galatasaray Champions League form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lille will be without Tiago Santos, who is recovering from a serious knee injury, while Ethan Mbappe is suspended.

Ayase Ueda is also a doubt after picking up a foot problem, and goalkeeper Berke Ozer has been listed as doubtful, leaving Orlando Gill with an opportunity to make his European debut after making his club debut against Brest.

Lille have also struggled defensively in the Champions League, having gone 10 matches without keeping a clean sheet, Gill will therefore be hoping to help the hosts address that weakness if he is selected.

Galatasaray are expected to be without Rafael Leao, who has reportedly been struggling with a groin problem following the weekend match against Genclerbirligi, and his absence would deprive him of the opportunity to return to Lille, where he scored eight goals in 26 appearances during the 2018-19 campaign.

Wilfried Singo remains a doubt with a thigh injury, leaving Buruk with a potential decision to make in defence.

Victor Osimhen will be hoping to make the difference on his return to his former club, where he scored 18 goals in 38 appearances during the 2019-20 season.

Lille possible starting lineup:

Gill; Goffi, Ngoy, Alexsandro, Perraud; Andre, Bentaleb; Bakwa, Mukau, Haraldsson; Giroud

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Elmali; Torreira, Lemina; Akgun, Batrakov, Yilmaz; Osimhen

We say: Lille 2-1 Galatasaray

Lille's European results have been disappointing, but their domestic home form suggests they remain a difficult opponent at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Galatasaray possess enough attacking quality to score, particularly if Osimhen receives good service, but their poor away record in Europe remains a concern. Lille should be able to capitalise on home advantage and the visitors' defensive uncertainty to secure a narrow victory and collect their first points of the league phase.

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