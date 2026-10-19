Preview: Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk - prediction, team news, lineups

Still pointless in this season's Champions League, former winners Inter Milan will welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to San Siro on Wednesday.

While the Italian giants lost a seven-goal thriller last time out, Shakhtar remain unbeaten after winning 3-1 in London.

Match preview

Inter's Champions League losing run continued last week, as they suffered a shock 4-3 defeat to Club Brugge in Milan.

Both seeking their first points, two blue-and-black clubs went toe to toe, and the Nerazzurri were beaten by the Blauw-Zwart despite Lautaro Martinez bagging a brace.

On all 85 previous occasions they had scored three or more goals in Europe, they had never lost, but Nicolo Tresoldi's hat-trick finally ended that streak.

After departing at the first knockout round last season, by losing both legs to Bodo/Glimt, Inter had started this year's campaign with a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Now enduring their longest losing streak at the elite level, they have also been beaten seven times in their last eight Champions League fixtures.

Runners-up in both 2023 and 2025, Inter are under pressure to improve such dire results, and head coach Cristian Chivu must try to turn things around.

Such woes contrast starkly with his team's strong domestic form, as last year's double winners are back on top of Serie A this term, having only dropped two points so far.

At the weekend, Chivu's side came from behind for the fourth time in seven league games, beating Bologna 3-1 to stay level at the summit with Lazio.

Now, the Nerazzurri must try to extend their unbeaten record against Shaktar Donetsk, and ideally pick up maximum points.

© Iconsport / SOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy

Shakhtar have yet to taste success across seven competitive meetings with Inter, only scoring one goal along the way.

Over the past seven years, the Ukrainian club are also winless in 10 games against Italian opposition, while failing to find the net nine times.

Yet, they currently lead Inter by four points in the Champions League table, having held Dutch champions PSV to a draw before beating AEK Athens 3-1.

Despite falling behind on matchday two, Shakhtar turned things around at their temporary home of Stamford Bridge, with Pedrinho, Vinicius Tobias and Gleiker Mendoza all contributing a goal.

Long known for their Latin contingent, the scoresheet had a familiar South American feel as Arda Turan's team gave the war-torn city of Donetsk something to cheer.

Although Shakhtar have not reached the Champions League knockout rounds since 2018, they have now lost just two of their last 10 European group or league-phase games.

Not only that, but they also made it through to last season's Conference League semi-finals, despite playing 'home' fixtures in Lviv and Krakow.

Currently unbeaten in eight games, Turan's side followed up their win over AEK by beating Kolos 2-1 on Saturday, keeping them top of Ukraine's Premier League by two points.

Inter Milan Champions League form:

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League form:

Shakhtar Donetsk form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Injured in last week's loss to Brugge, Inter captain Martinez will be sidelined until the next international break, so either Ange Bonny or Pio Esposito should join Marcus Thuram up front.

Further back, John Stones is still struggling with a flexor problem, while Benjamin Pavard and Curtis Jones are recovering from thigh injuries.

With four more games to come before the end of the month - culminating with the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan - Chivu may rotate his squad once again.

If any sentiment is involved, Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be recalled. Now 37, the veteran midfielder spent three seasons with Shakhtar between 2010 and 2013, scoring 44 goals and winning three domestic doubles.

The visitors also made several changes at the weekend, but attacking stars such as Pedrinho and Kaua Elias should start in Milan.

Venezuelan winger Mendoza is also a contender, having scored in both Champions League games so far.

Shakhtar will be missing Eguinaldo and Alaa Ghram due to injury; Marlon Santos and Diego Arroyo are both major doubts.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Riznyk; Tobias, Bondar, Matviyenko, P. Henrique; Ocheretko, Gomes; Santana, Pedrinho, Newerton; Elias

We say: Inter Milan 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Six years to the day since they shocked Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, Shakhtar will try to topple Inter at San Siro.

However, the hosts are overdue a Champions League home win, and they must have learnt a lesson from the debacles against Bodo and Brugge.

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