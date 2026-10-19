Preview: Como vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

Manchester United will be aiming to win for the first time since September 10 when they take on Serie A outfit Como in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 20-time English champions have three points from their first two matches of the 2026-27 competition, which has left them in 13th spot in the Champions League league stage table, while Como are 12th in the division, also on three points.

Match preview

Como are one of four debutants in this season's Champions League league phase, securing qualification for the 2026-27 tournament courtesy of their fourth-place finish in Serie A last term, and they made the perfect start to the competition last month.

Indeed, Cesc Fabregas' side recorded a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on September 10, but they were unable to follow up that result with another victory, suffering a 3-2 loss to Feyenoord in their second match in the competition last week, which has left them in 12th, gathering three points from their first two matches.

Como will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 win over Fiorentina, with the result leaving them fifth in the Serie A table, claiming 14 points from seven matches.

The Blue and Whites are the 12th Italian club to feature in the Champions League, and history will be made on Wednesday, as they face English opposition for the first time.

Como will also tackle Lens, AEK Athens, Real Betis, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the league stage of this season's Champions League.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Man United, meanwhile, started their 2026-27 Champions League league stage campaign with a 4-0 victory over Sabah, but they lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in their second match last week, and three points has left them 13th in the overall table.

The 20-time English champions will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Leeds United, with the result leaving them 13th in the Premier League table, picking up only seven points from their first seven matches of the campaign.

The Red Devils are without a victory in their last six matches in all competitions, drawing three of their last four, and there is currently major pressure on head coach Michael Carrick due to the team's struggles at the start of the campaign.

Man United have some big matches to come in the Champions League, taking on Roma, Sporting Lisbon, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Villarreal, with the league stage concluding at the end of January.

The Red Devils were absent from UEFA competition in 2025-26 for the first time since 2014-15, and they have lost just two of their last 16 matches against Italian opposition, recording 10 wins in the process.

Como Champions League form:

Como form (all competitions):

Manchester United Champions League form:

Manchester United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Pain, Alamy Live News

Como need to make checks on the fitness of both Trevoh Chalobah (muscular) and Moise Kean (shin) ahead of the clash with Man United, while Assane Diao (thigh) is definitely out of the fixture on Wednesday night.

Anastasios Douvikas has been in strong form this season, scoring five goals in nine appearances, and the 27-year-old will feature in the final third of the field.

Martin Baturina and Nico Paz will also be notable starters for Como, while there is expected to be a spot in the middle of the defence for Jacobo Ramon.

As for Man United, Manuel Ugarte (knee), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Leny Yoro (suspended) and Benjamin Sesko (shin) are definitely out of the European fixture with the Serie A club.

Meanwhile, Ayden Heaven (illness), Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified), Lisandro Martinez (thigh) and Luke Shaw (unspecified) all need to be assessed.

Martinez had to be substituted at the interval of Sunday's clash with Leeds due to a thigh issue, and Man United will have a major problem at the back if the Argentina international is unavailable, especially if Shaw and Heaven also again miss out.

Bryan Mbeumo is set to continue through the middle, with Noussair Mazraoui for Yoro potentially the only change to the side that started against Leeds.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Couto, Chalobah, Ramon, Valle; Milla, Da Cunha; J Rodriguez, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Santos, Baleba; Amad, Tielemans, Fernandes; Mbeumo

We say: Como 1-2 Manchester United

Man United are due a win, and their last two performances have been much, much better. Como are a strong outfit, but we are backing the 20-time English champions to secure a valuable three points on Wednesday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.