Hoeness publicly rebukes teenage gem Karl — ‘He is far from a superstar and needs humility’

Uli Hoeness, Bayern Munich’s honorary president, has issued a public rebuke to 18-year-old forward Lennart Karl, warning that the teenager is far from the superstar status some have attached to him and announcing plans for a ‘serious conversation’ about his development and public profile.

‘He is far from being a superstar,’ Hoeness told Welt am Sonntag. ‘Young players need humility.’ The veteran club figure added that Karl may have been over-protected from scrutiny and that pressure is a necessary part of elite development. ‘I don’t know whether it is good for Lennart Karl to always be over-protected,’ he said.

Bayern Munich news: the comparison with Olise that Hoeness rejected

Hoeness also addressed the comparisons that have been drawn between Karl and Michael Olise, one of Bayern’s established first-team attackers. ‘The comparisons with Olise do not help him at all. There is still a massive difference between them,’ he said. The statement reflects a concern at board level that inflated expectations are creating unhelpful pressure rather than motivation for a teenager still in the early stages of his career.

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The Bild newspaper reported separately that Bayern’s hierarchy have been uncomfortable with Karl’s social media presence, specifically the frequency with which he has been sharing content about his personal life and his relationship with lifestyle influencer Zoe Kappele.

Bayern Munich news: the context behind the rebuke

The Hoeness intervention comes after a notable dip in form following a breakthrough 2025-26 campaign in which Karl scored nine goals and provided eight assists — including a Champions League goal against Club Brugge in October 2025 that made him the youngest player to score for Bayern in the competition. He was named man of the match in that 4-0 victory at the age of 17.

Those performances generated comparisons with Lionel Messi among some observers, alongside those with Olise. However, a thigh muscle injury sustained during Germany’s pre-World Cup training camp ended his chances of appearing at the tournament, and he has struggled to fully recapture his previous form since returning to fitness.

Hoeness’s public statement is consistent with the club’s tradition of board figures speaking openly about individual players, and is intended as a motivating message rather than a final verdict on Karl’s potential. The key message is that the teenager has not yet reached the level his early emergence suggested to some, and that the path to doing so requires work rather than expectation.