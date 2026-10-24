Barcelona transfer news: Spain international has 'no intention' to entertain Bayern Munich transfer

Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo reportedly has no plans to entertain a move to German giants Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have been linked with a potential move for the Spain international ahead of the January transfer window.

Reports have suggested Bayern could table a €90m (£76m) transfer offer in an effort to prise Olmo away from the Catalan giants.

However, according to journalist Florian Plettenburg, Olmo currently has 'no intention' of leaving Barcelona in the winter transfer market.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Olmo 'happy' at Barcelona amid Bayern Munich links

The attacker is understood to be 'happy' at a club where he has a strong connection after spending seven years in Barcelona's famous academy, La Masia.

After spending time at Dinamo Zagreb and RB Leipzig, Olmo returned to Barcelona in the summer of 2024 and has gone on to register 21 goals and 21 assists in 100 competitive appearances.

Olmo has had to settle for just three starts in nine La Liga matches this season amid competition from Fermin Lopez for the number 10 spot.

While he may not be a guaranteed starter, Olmo seems keen to continue his association with Barcelona, where he is under contract until the summer of 2030.

As a result, Bayern Munich are not pursuing a deal for the 28-year-old and will need to look elsewhere if they want to bolster their attacking options in the new year.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Olmo focusing on injury recovery

Rather than his future, Olmo's current focus will be on his recovery from an adductor injury he sustained in the midweek Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

As a result of the injury, Olmo will miss the first Clasico of the season, with Hansi Flick's side set to play host to rivals Real Madrid on Sunday.

In fact, the attacker is expected to be out for up to a month, ruling him out of games against Alaves, Aston Villa and Aston Villa, as well as the November international window.