Chelsea injury news: Xabi Alonso issues Jamie Gittens update as latest recovery timeline revealed

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has revealed Jamie Gittens is still a "few weeks" from a return to competitive action.

Gittens has been absent from the last two matchday squads after sustaining an injury while on international duty last month.

The winger was forced off in the first half of England Under-21s 4-2 win over Kazakhstan in European Championship qualifying.

Having missed wins over Bournemouth and Everton, Gittens remains sidelined for Saturday's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

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Alonso issues fresh Gittens injury update

Alonso provided the latest update on the attacker when he spoke to the media in Friday's pre-match press conference.

As per journalist Bobby Vincent, Alonso is edging "closer" to a return, but is still a "few weeks" away from being available for selection.

According to Kieran Gill, Gittens is unlikely to return to action before the November international break.

As a result, he will miss Wednesday's clash against Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round, as well as Premier League games against Manchester United and Sunderland on October 31 and November 8, respectively.

The international break should give Gittens valuable time to complete his recovery and build up his fitness ahead of a home game against Leeds United on November 21.

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Gittens in need in upturn in fortunes and form

After joining Chelsea in the summer of 2025, Gittens missed the final few months of his first season at Stamford Bridge due to a hamstring injury.

The attacker's latest injury blow has only hampered his efforts to establish himself at Chelsea in a season that will likely define his career with the Blues.

Gittens had been pushed towards the periphery of the squad prior to his injury, after being reduced to just two EFL Cup appearances.

With the 22-year-old still waiting for his Premier League outing of the season, he needs to stay injury-free and reproduce the form he showed at Borussia Dortmund if he is to force his way into Alonso's plans.