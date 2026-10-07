Barcelona transfer news: Bayern Munich 'prepare' £76m bid for Spanish attacker

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo and could make a move for him during the January transfer window.

After enjoying a successful spell in Germany, Olmo joined Barcelona in the summer of 2024 and has made 96 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals.

This season, Olmo has featured in all eight of Barcelona's games, registering three assists, but he is not a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick.

Dani Olmo future: Bayern Munich eye move for attacker?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Bayern are looking to bolster their attacking ranks and have identified Olmo as a prime target.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern are prepared to take a step further and could make a move for him as early as January.

The report claims that the German champions are ready to submit a bid in the region of €90m (£76m) to convince Barcelona to part ways with the attacker.

Olmo is under contract at Barcelona until 2030 and is reportedly not keen on leaving the club, although there have been suggestions that he could be replaced by Joao Felix.

Could Bayern Munich really move for Dani Olmo?

© Imago

Olmo is a versatile attacker who can play in multiple positions, but the price quoted for him is probably too expensive for Bayern's usual transfer strategy.

The Bavarian giants could need a left winger, as they want cover for Luis Diaz, who has struggled to replicate last season's form.

Olmo has previously played in Germany with RB Leipzig, but it is primarily his ability to operate across all three attacking positions that adds to his appeal.

However, a move in January appears highly unlikely, although the situation could easily change next summer, especially if Michael Olise refuses to sign a new deal at the club.

In that case, Bayern could be forced to consider their options, and they may view Dani Olmo as a potential replacement, but at the moment, any potential deal looks unlikely.