Barcelona transfer news: Joao Felix to replace Dani Olmo? Hansi Flick weighs in on possible return of Portuguese player

While Joao Felix would like to return to Barcelona, Hansi Flick's position on a potential return of the Portugal international is known.

With his contract at Al-Nassr expiring in June 2027, Joao Felix faces an uncertain future. Having revived his career in Saudi Arabia and with the Portugal national team, the former Atletico Madrid player has not ruled out a return to Europe.

'I am thinking about it, even if it might not be right away, about returning to Europe. I do not know if it will be at the end of this season or next, but I want to' - the 26-year-old said in an interview with AS.

Joao Felix wants to return to Barcelona

© Imago / Bildbryan

'Playing in Europe, playing in the Champions League, facing the best teams in the world, that gives me extra motivation, and obviously I think about it' - he added. Meanwhile, Sport revealed that Joao Felix dreams of a return to Barcelona, just like his compatriot Joao Cancelo.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, has already informed the Catalan club that his client wishes to join Barcelona on a free transfer next summer.

The Portuguese striker already wore the Barcelona shirt on loan during the 2023-24 season and wants to return to establish himself there.

Hansi Flick is reluctant to see Joao Felix arrive

© Iconsport / German Vidal Ponce/ZUMA Press Wire

In this report, Spanish journalist Juan Jesus states that Barcelona will need to sell players in 2027.

Aware of this situation, Mendes is reportedly in constant contact with the Catalan club to offer Joao Felix, who would have the advantage of arriving on a free transfer. He could notably compensate for a potential departure of Dani Olmo.

According to the same source, Europe's top clubs are not giving up on the Spanish attacking midfielder, particularly Bayern Munich, who are reportedly preparing a £60m (€70m) bid for the winter transfer window. Manchester City are also said to be monitoring the situation of the Spanish World Cup winner.

However, this plan by the Portuguese agent seems perfect on paper, especially from a financial point of view, but it has a serious snag: Flick is reportedly reluctant to let Joao Felix arrive. It remains to be seen whether Mendes will be able to change his mind on this matter.