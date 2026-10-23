Tottenham transfer news: Spurs place 'big price tag' on Real Madrid target

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly relaxed over the growing interest in their right-back Pedro Porro.

Porro joined Spurs initially on loan from Sporting Lisbon, and later the move was made permanent in the summer of 2023.

The 27-year-old has made 156 appearances for the north London club across all competitions, registering 13 goals and 26 assists and played a big role in winning the Europa League in 2024-25.

Porro was also a key member of the Spain squad that won the 2026 World Cup, but has endured an injury-hit campaign so far.

The right-back is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but there is a possibility that he can return against Chelsea in the London derby clash on Saturday.

Tottenham transfer plans for Pedro Porro revealed

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Porro has reportedly emerged as a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid, while La Liga champions Barcelona are also interested in him.

The defender signed a long-term contract in the summer that will keep him at the club until 2031, and he is seen as an important first-team asset for head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

According to a report from Football Insider, Spurs are also prepared to protect their asset with a big price tag, and they have no interest in losing the defender during the middle of the campaign.

De Zerbi views him as a key part of his long-term project at Spurs, although there are suggestions that Porro could be tempted to return to Spain, having previously played for both Girona and Real Valladolid earlier in his career.

Real Madrid must sell Alexander-Arnold before they can sign Porro

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Los Blancos have Denzel Dumfries and Trent Alexander-Arnold as two options at right-back, and the arrival of Porro would mean, either one of them would be sold.

Alexander-Arnold has made three starts in La Liga this season, registering an assist, and has not really hit the high scales he achieved during his time at Liverpool.

Moreover, Dumfries seems to be a regular starter under Jose Mourinho, and Madrid are more likely to retain him and offload Alexander-Arnold if they go after Porro.

Spurs are 16th in the Premier League table with six points on board, and Porro could be tempted to leave if Tottenham go through another disastrous campaign.