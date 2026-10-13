Tottenham transfer news: Pedro Porro performs surprise U-turn as Barcelona stance becomes clear

La Liga champions Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a move for Tottenham Hotspur and Spain right-back Pedro Porro.

The 27-year-old has spent almost four years in North London since joining Spurs from Sporting Lisbon on an initial loan deal that became permanent in the summer of 2023.

In that time, Porro has played 156 times for Tottenham across all competitions, recording 13 goals, 26 assists and memorably winning the Europa League in 2024-25.

Porro played a key role for Spain en route to 2026 World Cup glory in the summer, but he has since endured an injury-hit start to the new campaign with Spurs and is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue.

He remains a important first-team asset for head coach Roberto De Zerbi and signed a new contract at Spurs in June, keeping him tied to the club until June 2031.

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto / Jose Breton

Porro ready to swap Spurs for Barca despite contract renewal

However, according to Spanish news outlet Sport, Porro ‘no longer sees himself as a long-term fixture in the Spurs project’ and is ‘increasingly certain’ that his time in the Premier League is coming to a close.

The report adds that Porro is seriously considering a move back to Spanish football, having previously played for both Girona and Real Valladolid earlier in his career.

Barcelona are said to have been monitoring Porro closely for some time, with his international experience, speed and attacking prowess among his key characteristics that are admired by head coach Hansi Flick.

While Barca are believed to be exploring the possibility of bolstering the right side of their defence, it is claimed that sporting director Deco is not considering a significant investment unless a player departs in the near future.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Kounde or Balde must leave before Barca sign Porro

Two players who ‘stand out’ as possible exit candidates are Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde, the former of whom has lost his regular starting spot at right-back to Eric Garcia this season.

While the potential departure of Kounde would open the door for a direct replacement, such as Porro, to be signed, an exit for left-back Balde – linked with Manchester United and Arsenal – could also generate the necessary funds to recruit a new defender.

It remains to be seen whether Barca would be ready to open negotiations with Spurs over a January deal for Porro, or wait until next summer to step up their pursuit.

As for Spurs, they would presumably have no interest in parting ways with Porro midway through the season, having only just agreed a new long-term contract with the defender, who is valued at €45m (£38m) by transfermarkt.