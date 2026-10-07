Arsenal transfer news: Man Utd-linked defender could be 'prepared' to join the Gunners in January

Arsenal have reportedly emerged as an option for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde, who has struggled for regular game time this season.

The left-back was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer, but a potential deal failed to materialise.

The 22-year-old has featured in just one of Barcelona's eight games across all competitions this season and has now slipped down the pecking order at the club.

The player's camp are thought to be working on a deal to take him away from Barcelona, while the Catalan giants have reportedly given him permission to move elsewhere.

Balde has a contract at Camp Nou until 2028 and is determined to secure a regular starting spot under Hansi Flick.

Arsenal potential destination for Alejandro Balde?

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

According to a report from Sport, Arsenal have emerged as a potential destination for Alejandro Balde during the January transfer window.

While he is keen to prove his worth to Flick, a move to the Premier League champions could appeal to him if Arsenal develop a concrete interest.

The report claims that there have been no negotiations between the two clubs regarding Balde, meaning a move in January remains far from certain.

Man Utd or Arsenal: Who should Alejandro Balde pick?

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It comes as a surprise that Arsenal have registered an interest in Balde, considering that they already have plenty of options in the left-back area.

Riccardo Calafiori is the first-choice left-back for the Gunners, but Mikel Arteta can also use the likes of Jurrien Timber, Piero Hincapie and even Myles Lewis-Skelly in that position.

In contrast, Manchester United have a real issue in that department and must do everything possible to sign a young, talented left-back either in January or next summer, with Balde fitting the bill.

While a potential move to the Premier League champions may appeal to Balde, he would be almost certain to get regular game time at Old Trafford.

If he wants to leave Barcelona because of a lack of playing time, a move to Arsenal could leave him in a similar situation to the one he currently finds himself in, meaning he must make a wise career decision.