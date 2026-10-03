Barcelona transfer news: La Liga giants 'open' to January exit for Man Utd, Liverpool-linked defender

Barcelona are reportedly ready to allow Alejandro Balde to leave on loan during the January transfer window.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Balde during the summer transfer window as they looked to strengthen their left-back options.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of an out-and-out left-back to complement Luke Shaw, and they still retain an interest in Balde.

According to TeamTalk, Man Utd could explore a loan move for the defender, although the precise structure of any potential deal remains unclear.

Alejandro Balde to leave Barcelona?

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Balde, who progressed through the ranks at La Masia, has endured a difficult campaign and fallen down the pecking order under Hansi Flick.

The 22-year-old has featured in just one of Barcelona's eight games across all competitions this season and is currently the third or fourth choice at left-back at the club.

Balde's current contract at Camp Nou runs until 2028, and there have been no discussions over a new deal.

The player's camp and intermediaries are already working hard on options away from Catalonia, while Barcelona have given the defender permission to explore a move elsewhere.

The Catalan giants are reportedly planning to sign a new left-back, which could further complicate Balde's prospects of forcing his way back into the first-team picture.

Liverpool to challenge Man Utd for Alejandro Balde?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The report claims that Liverpool are also interested in signing the Barcelona left-back, and despite his lack of game time, he could be an interesting option for the Reds.

Milos Kerkez is the first-choice left-back at Anfield, and Andoni Iraola may look to bring in another defender in that position if Liverpool offload Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool have already signed Ronald Araujo from Barcelona on loan this summer, and it will be interesting to see whether they make concrete moves for Balde in the coming months.