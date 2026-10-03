Arsenal, Man Utd among clubs 'checking' on £50m-rated striker

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on Croatian striker Igor Matanovic.

The 23-year-old striker joined SC Freiburg in the summer of 2025 and has made 57 appearances across all competitions, scoring 21 goals.

The Croatian has been in terrific form this season, netting six goals in his first seven games across all competitions, and his stock continues to rise.

Arsenal, Man Utd eye move for Igor Matanovic?

© Iconsport / Federico Gambarini/dpa

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Man Utd have held internal discussions about Matanovic, while Arsenal and Chelsea have also watched the striker this season.

Some clubs registered an interest in the striker last summer when he scored 15 goals for Freiburg, and he is likely to attract further attention if he continues to produce impressive performances.

Matanovic was valued at around £30m during the summer transfer window, but his valuation has since increased, with Freiburg likely to demand around £50m.

Freiburg understand that they have a top player on their hands and are unlikely to stand in his way if a big club comes calling, but they would understandably demand a sizeable transfer fee for the striker.

Johan Manzambi moved to Aston Villa for £50m during the summer, and Freiburg value Matanovic in a similar bracket.

Igor Matanovic: Will he be a good addition for Arsenal and Man Utd?

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Arsenal failed to sign a new striker during the summer despite offloading Gabriel Jesus, and this is one area they are likely to look to strengthen in the future.

Matanovic possesses both the physical and technical qualities to succeed in the Premier League and could provide an alternative to Kai Havertz, who is currently sidelined with injury.

Man Utd may also need another striker to complement Benjamin Sesko, with Joshua Zirkzee struggling to make a strong impact under Michael Carrick.

Chelsea have Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck as their main options this season, but Matanovic could represent a long-term option for the Blues.