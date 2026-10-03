Arsenal injury news: Gunners handed huge William Saliba boost as return dates 'revealed'

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a major injury boost, with William Saliba on the brink of returning to first-team action.

Saliba has been sidelined since suffering a back injury during the 2026 World Cup semi-final against Spain.

The Frenchman did not require surgery, and his rehabilitation has progressed very well.

According to a report from TeamTalk, Arsenal are holding him back from pushing for an early return, but Saliba believes he could be back in action this month.

Arsenal injury news: When William Saliba can return?

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It was initially believed that Saliba could return before the end of the year, but the Frenchman could now make an earlier comeback.

The report claims that Saliba could play before the end of October and would ideally like to be available for Arsenal's Champions League trip to Bayern Munich on October 21.

The Gunners are unlikely to take any risks with their star defender, meaning the Premier League fixture against Everton on October 24 or the Carabao Cup clash at Fleetwood on October 27 could be more realistic return dates.

While the defender believes he should be ready before that period, Arsenal are likely to build up his fitness gradually ahead of their crucial Premier League trip to Liverpool at the start of November.

It is a massive boost for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, who have coped admirably during his absence and currently sit second in the Premier League table after five games.

Arsenal injury latest: Who else could return?

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The Gunners suffered a major blow during the international break when Kai Havertz picked up a hamstring injury and returned from the Germany camp early.

There were also injury scares for Martin Odegaard and Martin Zubimendi, but neither player appears to have suffered a major issue.

On the other hand, the likes of Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White and Piero Hincapie have reportedly returned to training, providing another major boost for the Gunners.