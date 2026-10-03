Croatia vs. England lineups confirmed: Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped, Jude Bellingham returns in quintuple change

England and Croatia have confirmed their starting lineups for Saturday's UEFA Nations League showdown in Rijeka.

The Three Lions travelled to the Stadion Rujevica boasting three points from their opening two matches in League A Group 3, having got off the mark with a 2-0 triumph over Czechia on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Croatia are only below Thomas Tuchel's side on goal difference, following their opening 2-1 success over Czechia and 4-1 defeat to Spain on matchday two.

Tuchel has made five changes to the team that started Tuesday's victory, including a controversial demotion for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who started and provided an assist for Anthony Gordon in midweek.

However, Tuchel has seen fit to promote Jarell Quansah to the starting XI at right-back, as one of three defensive changes from Tuesday night; Jordan Pickford returns in goal over James Trafford, while Ezri Konsa replaces Trevoh Chalobah.

Further up the field, Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly makes way for Alex Scott - making his full debut for the Three Lions - while Jude Bellingham is back in his favoured number 10 role over Morgan Rogers.

As expected, Harry Kane leads the line as he prepares to win his 124th cap for England, putting him just one short of equalling Peter Shilton's all-time record of 125.

Croatia vs. England lineups: Luka Modric makes 205th international appearance

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

However, Kane has some way to go to match his Croatian counterpart Luka Modric, who returns to the hosts' starting XI for his 205th senior international appearance.

The 41-year-old was only a late substitute in the loss to Spain but has been restored to the starting lineup over Josip Misic, as Slaven Bilic makes no fewer than six changes to his side.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Luka Vuskovic - born after Modric made his Croatia debut - returns at centre-back, while Josip Stanisic replaces Ivan Smolcic at right-back after missing the Spain defeat with an illness.

Ivan Perisic has shifted to left-back to accommodate the return of Martin Baturina - who scored a stunner against England at the World Cup - to the frontline, while Franjo Ivanovic replaces Marco Pasalic on the opposite flank.

Petar Musa - who also found the net for Croatia against England earlier this summer - is the sixth and final change for the home side, stepping in for Dion Beljo despite the latter's consolation against Spain.

England lineup: Pickford; Quansah, Konsa, Guehi, Hall; Anderson, Scott; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Subs: Trafford, Alexander-Arnold, Steele, Chalobah, Ngumoha, Branthwaite, Lewis-Skelly, Rogers, Garner, Calvert-Lewin, Gibbs-White, Eze

Croatia lineup: Livakovic; Stanisic, Vuskovic, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Kovacic; Ivanovic, Sucic, Baturina; Musa

Subs: Pandur, Kotarski, Smolcic, Sutalo, Kramaric, Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Jakic, Marco Pasalic, Matanovic, Sucic, Misic