Why Trent Alexander-Arnold was dropped from England lineup vs. Croatia as Thomas Tuchel explains decision

England manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed why Trent Alexander-Arnold did not start for the Three Lions in their UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia on Saturday.

The Real Madrid man made his mark in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic, providing the assist for Anthony Gordon to head home the opening goal after being promoted to the XI.

However, Alexander-Arnold was dropped from the England lineup for the matchday three encounter in Rijeka, as Tuchel sided with his former Liverpool teammate Jarell Quansah at right-back.

Tuchel's decision inevitably garnered criticism from supporters, especially in the wake of Alexander-Arnold's assist against Czechia and Quansah's indifferent display against Spain last weekend.

Asked by ITV Sport why he had sided with Quansah over Alexander-Arnold, Tuchel suggested that the Bayer Leverkusen man's defensive attributes were a key factor in his decision.

Why Trent Alexander-Arnold didn't start for England against Croatia

© Iconsport / PA Images

"It was a close decision and we decided for Jarell to start," Tuchel said. "There's a lot to defend on the side against Perisic, and Jarell did well together with Bukayo. We have Trent as an option from the bench."

Quansah's promotion to the starting lineup over Alexander-Arnold was one of five changes that Tuchel made to his England XI, as Alex Scott, Jordan Pickford, Ezri Konsa and Jude Bellingham also returned.

The manager's calls proved effective in the first half, as Bellingham fed Harry Kane - winning his 124th cap for his country - to fire home the opening goal and his 88th in an England shirt.

Bellingham then went from provider to poacher, latching onto Anthony Gordon's cut-back to double the Three Lions' lead before the 30-minute mark.

How does Trent Alexander-Arnold compare to Jarell Quansah?

Player Comparison Per 90 minutes — Season 2025/26 Player Comparison Statistic Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid La Liga · 2025/26 Jarell Quansah Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga · 2025/26 Volume Minutes played 1,164 2,300 Attack Goals scored 0.00 0.16 Passes 63.5 64.1 Passing Successful Passes % 85.26% 90.29% Defense Interceptions 1.08 1.06 Last man tackle 0.00 0.00 Duels won 2.24 4.03 Aerial duels won 0.39 1.60 Tackles 1.08 1.10 Discipline Fouls 0.77 0.74 Yellow cards 0.31 0.31 Red cards 0.00 0.00 Fouls drawn 0.39 0.82 Clearing Clearances 0.85 3.48 Error lead to goal 0.00 0.00 Assists 0.31 0.00 Crosses 9.82 0.82 Accurate Crosses 2.55 0.16 Duels Total Duels 4.87 6.73 Successful Dribbles 0.39 0.55 Dispossessed 0.31 0.43 Shots 0.77 0.70 Through Balls 0.23 0.12 Big chances created 0.23 0.04

Few defenders in world football can replicate Alexander-Arnold's exemplary playmaking skills, but the right-back's rearguard prowess continues to be called into question.

Owing to his experience as a centre-back, Quansah represents a more natural defensive option, and one who won significantly more duels per 90 minutes than his compatriot in the 2025-26 domestic season.

Quansah also registered a higher pass completion percentage than Alexander-Arnold, although that statistic can also suggest that the Bayer Leverkusen man attempted safer passes than the Real Madrid right-back.

Alexander-Arnold's crossing numbers trump Quansah's, though, while the former also posted more big chances created, through balls and shots per 90 minutes.