Preview: Honduras vs Jamaica - prediction, team news, lineups

With a spot in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League still within reach, Honduras will welcome Jamaica to Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles on Monday.

After three Group B fixtures, the Hondurans sit fourth with three points, losing 2-1 to Martinique last time out, as they trail the Reggae Boys by three points for second, with the latter blanking El Salvador 2-0.

Match preview

It is now or never for the Hondurans at the Nations League, a side that have thrown away two matches in the competition this season.

Jose Francisco Molina’s men have led at one point in two of their three Nations League affairs so far, only to lose.

Honduras can snap a two-match losing run at home in this competition on Monday, conceding a combined five goals in those last two defeats.

A win could put La H into second place depending on goal difference, but a loss would see them relegated as they are tied on points with Martinique and El Salvador, the two teams below them who will face each other on matchday four.

The Central Americans have never finished a Nations League group phase with fewer than two wins, a record that is in jeopardy on Monday.

Los Catrachos are unbeaten in their last two meetings with the Jamaicans, posting successive clean sheets against them in this competition.

© Imago

Jamaica bounced back impressively from a matchday two defeat against Honduras (1-0), taking control after gaining an early man advantage versus El Salvador.

That was Rudolph Speid’s first away victory as their manager at this tournament which put his team in a strong position to make the last eight for a third successive occasion.

A win on Monday would guarantee they advance into the knockout phase, while that, combined with a Suriname defeat, would see them top the group.

In addition, maximum points on matchday four would also give them one more than they finished with in the opening stage of this competition in 2024-25 (eight).

On Sunday, they can extend their winning run away from home in the Nations League group phase to six matches, while they have never lost a League A outing as the visitors at this stage of the tournament.

At the same time, the Reggae Boyz can stretch their winning run against their upcoming opponents in Honduras to four matches, claiming a 2-1 triumph the last time they faced them at Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles in 2024.

Honduras CONCACAF Nations League form:

Honduras form (all competitions):

Jamaica CONCACAF Nations League form:

Jamaica form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Hondurans could be missing Denil Maldonado due to a physical issue, while David Ruiz and Jorge Alvarez will hope to get back into the lineup, having missed the last match after incurring some travel issues.

Erick Puerto gave them the early lead on matchday three after just eight minutes, the first for the national team for the striker who features in Belarus for BATE Borisov.

For Jamaica, Renaldo Cephas is doubtful because of a knock, while Rumarn Burrell is out through injury, as is Leon Bailey.

Javon East netted a brace in their matchday three triumph, while captain Andre Blake only had to make one stop for the clean sheet.

Honduras possible starting lineup:

Menjivar; Melendez, Sacaza, Vega, Rosales; Flores, Arriaga; Toro, Puerto, Arana; Rochez

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Blake; Latibeaudiere, King, Freckleton; Campbell, Anderson, Clarke, Webster; J. East, Dixon; Cadamarteri

We say: Honduras 1-2 Jamaica

At this stage of the Nations League, the Jamaicans always seem to find the right solutions, and we believe they will have a psychological edge against a Honduran side struggling to finish matches strongly.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.