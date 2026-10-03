Croatia vs. England: Harry Kane sets another record as Nations League goals for Thomas Tuchel reinforce Ballon d'Or claim

Harry Kane became the first England player to score at least 10 goals in three different calendar years after netting on Saturday.

The Three Lions took on Croatia in their Nations League A campaign on the weekend, and they started perfectly, racing into 2-0 lead by the 21st minute.

Kane opened the scoring for the Thomas Tuchel's side in the eighth minute after being played through into the box by Jude Bellingham.

That was Kane's 10th goal in 2026 for England, before he then netted another in the second half, and he has now scored at least 10 goals in a calendar year for the country on three separate occasions.

Opta data reveals that no other player has ever achieved that feat, and the striker's impressive displays for club and country reinforces calls for him to win the Ballon d'Or.

Bellingham ➡️ Kane! ⚽️



The Three Lions lead in Rijeka with their first shot on target ? pic.twitter.com/ZLcnGLvj3z — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 3, 2026

Harry Kane: Why England form reinforces Ballon d'Or claim

Kane's form for England should not impact the Ballon d'Or vote directly considering the award is now seasonal, but his performances for Bayern Munich and England this term continue to highlight his incredible level.

Prior to England's clash with Croatia, the 33-year-old had scored 11 times and produced two assists in nine games this season, and he has now scored in each of his last six matches.

HARRY KANE'S CALENDAR YEARS WITH 10+ GOALS FOR ENGLAND 2019: 12 2021: 16 2026: 11

Kane scored 73 goals in 2025-26, and while he may not be as creative as someone like Lamine Yamal, it is impossible to ignore his extraordinary output.

Yamal has made a strong case for himself that he should win the Ballon d'Or over recent weeks, but few could complain if Kane won the award.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Harry Kane future: Last chance to win trophies for England?

Kane is almost certainly in the final stretches of his career as an elite striker, so the window to win trophies with England as the country's leading number nine is narrowing.

The Three Lions will co-host Euro 2028, but the Bayern man will be one month from his 35th birthday by the time the tournament starts.

It is difficult to see Kane leading the line at the 2030 World cup, so Euro 2028 will likely be his last chance to end England's 60-year drought.