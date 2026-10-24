Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs. Feyenoord - prediction, team news, lineups

The standout fixture of matchday 10 in the Eredivisie sees PSV Eindhoven host table-topping Feyenoord at Philips Stadion for this season's first De Kraker.

Peter Bosz's four-peat-chasing men trail the leaders by four points heading into Sunday's meeting, while the in-form Rotterdam outfit hope to end a five-match losing run in this fixture.

Match preview

PSV had not lost to ADO Den Haag since 2011, but that sequence ended last time out as Bosz's men slipped to their second league defeat in three matches.

Sven Mijnans's 21st-minute strike appeared to have laid the foundations for another victory for the Eindhoven giants in this fixture, but the talented attacking midfielder soon turned villain when he received a second yellow card just before the break.

A more adventurous ADO emerged after the interval and turned the game on its head in the second half, completing the comeback in the third minute of stoppage time when Matej Kovar inadvertently put the ball into his own net.

That result marked the Peasants' second Eredivisie setback in three matches, following a shock 3-2 defeat at FC Twente before the international break, and their third loss in the last five.

The ongoing run of results has seen the lead at the top of the Eredivisie table change hands, with PSV slipping to third after nine matches, having climbed to first on the back of a five-match winning streak from mid-August to mid-September.

Most striking has been the noticeable drop-off from Bosz's men in the attacking third, with the Eindhoven outfit scoring five goals across their last three league matches, an average of 1.67 per game, after netting 20 during their five-match winning sequence.

While some may argue that three games represent a small sample size, Feyenoord will hope to catch Bosz's men on another bad day at Philips Stadion as they attempt to end their unwanted streak in this fixture.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team may have finally been beaten following a five-match winning run across all competitions, but the former defender will seek to refocus his players on their Eredivisie campaign.

Yet to lose a league match since the former title-winning manager returned, the Rotterdam outfit's extended unbeaten sequence dates back to March, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Twente.

Since that setback, De Stadionclub have gone 18 league matches without losing, recording 11 victories across that period, including seven this season.

Entering this weekend on a run of five consecutive away victories, Van Bronckhorst's men will back themselves to make it six from six despite a dispiriting sequence against the division's dominant side, losing five in succession by an aggregate score of 14-4.

The last three meetings at the Philips Stadion have seen Feyenoord fail to score and concede eight goals, further underlining the Stadium Club's recent inferiority in this fixture, which they hope to end while preserving their unbeaten league start.

However, superstitious supporters may have a lingering fear of deja vu ahead of Sunday's match, which comes a year to the day after Robin van Persie's men suffered a 3-2 defeat to Bosz's side when fans were dreaming of mounting a title challenge.

Feyenoord, who were unbeaten at the time, entered that matchday-10 encounter three points clear of PSV but suffered a loss that began a sequence of three league defeats in four as they ultimately finished a staggering 19 points behind the eventual champions.

As such, even the most optimistic travelling supporter will be wary of a repeat result that could potentially derail the Stadium Club's Eredivisie title challenge.

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Orange Pictures

Mijnans is suspended for the hosts, meaning that Guus Til is likely to lead the attack in a role familiar to him under Bosz.

The hosts are without Jerdy Schouten (ACL), Kiliann Sildillia, Adamo Nagalo and Alassane Plea, while Ruben van Bommel, Ricardo Pepi, Paul Wanner (foot) and Sam Lammers will be assessed.

Given the absence of five-goal Mijnans and the potential unavailability of Pepi, who has scored three, and Van Bommel, who has netted twice, Til will need to produce a strong performance if the other match-winners are unavailable.

Feyenoord have no such concerns, with Nacho Ferri on six goals, Gjivai Zechiel and Anis Hadj Moussa on five apiece and Luciano Valente on four all available for the Rotterdam outfit.

The away side are without Thomas Beelen (broken leg) and Jordan Bos (knee), while Bart Nieuwkoop, Reiss Nelson (muscle), Gijs Smal (ankle) and Shaqueel van Persie are touch-and-go for Sunday.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Hansen; Bajraktarevic, Fernandez, Perisic; Til

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Marmol, Lopez; Zechiel, Vanhoutte, Targhalline; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente

We say: PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Feyenoord

Feyenoord's 18-match unbeaten league run and five consecutive away victories suggest that they are better equipped than in previous seasons to withstand the pressure at the Philips Stadion.

However, PSV's formidable recent record against the Rotterdam giants means that Van Bronckhorst's men may have to settle for preserving their four-point advantage with a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.