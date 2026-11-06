Preview: Cambuur vs PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

SC Cambuur welcome champions PSV Eindhoven to the Kooi Stadion in Leeuwarden for an Eredivisie round-12 fixture on Sunday.

The reigning champions are third on the Eredivisie table with 23 points, two behind leaders Feyenoord, while the promoted hosts are ninth on 15 points and unbeaten in seven league games, a run that a point on Sunday would stretch to a club-record eight in the Eredivisie era.

Match preview

Cambuur returned to the top flight as Eerste Divisie runners-up behind ADO Den Haag, sealing promotion with a 4-2 win at Emmen on March 25, and Johan Plat took charge on July 1 after Henk de Jong moved into an assistant role.

The Yellow-Blues lost their first four league matches, 4-0 at home to Excelsior on August 7, 3-1 at Fortuna Sittard on August 15, 5-2 against Feyenoord on August 23 and 4-1 against Twente on August 30, conceding 16 goals in the process.

Since then Cambuur have drawn 2-2 at Telstar on September 6 and 1-1 at ADO Den Haag on September 19, beaten NEC 3-0 on September 12 and PEC Zwolle 1-0 on October 11, and held AZ to a 2-2 draw with 10 men on October 18.

That sequence equals their Eredivisie record of seven games without defeat, set between February 9 and March 30, 2014, and the Leeuwarden side will break it if they avoid defeat against PSV.

Cambuur scored six goals in a top-flight match for the first time in the 6-1 win at bottom-placed Willem II on October 24, with Ismael Baouf heading in from a corner and Rafik El Arguioui playing the second half with a broken nose.

A week later Baouf, Jason Ceka, Billy van Duijl and El Arguioui scored in a 4-0 lead over Go Ahead Eagles before the match was abandoned in the 82nd minute after fireworks were thrown from the away end, and the KNVB confirmed that the remaining minutes will not be played and that 4-0 stands as the result, leaving Cambuur on 15 points in ninth place.

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Peter Bosz’s PSV won the 2025-26 title with 84 points and 101 goals, a season that included a 13-match winning run.

The Rood-witten began the new campaign with a draw at home to Fortuna Sittard and had to wait until round two for their first win, 2-1 at Excelsior.

They had won five of their first seven league matches when they hosted Willem II on October 31, and the 7-0 victory that followed, with seven different scorers, lifted them to third on 23 points, level with Twente and behind Feyenoord on 25 and Ajax on 24.

Mauro Junior opened the scoring in the 20th minute, Guus Til doubled the lead just before half-time and Ricardo Pepi scored after coming off the bench.

On Wednesday Club Brugge won 2-1 in Eindhoven to leave PSV with four points from four Champions League games, with Kodai Sano equalising before Carlos Forbs ran onto a through ball to score the winner after PSV lost possession with most of their players upfield.

Bosz said his team created plenty of chances against Brugge and singled out Sergino Dest as unlucky in front of goal, while warning that Cambuur have the taste for winning and should not be underestimated.

Cambuur Eredivisie form:

Cambuur form (all competitions):

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Club captain Jamal Amofa is out for the rest of the season after surgery on an Achilles tendon injury suffered against PEC Zwolle on October 11, with a recovery period of nine to 12 months, while Wout Asselman has only played minutes for the under-21s since returning from a long injury and is not expected to be in the squad.

Plat otherwise has an almost fully fit group, including El Arguioui, who played with a protective mask against Go Ahead Eagles and has six goals and one assist in 11 league games, and Binder, who has five league goals.

Bosz travels with an almost fully fit squad but without long-term absentees Paul Wanner, Jerdy Schouten, Adamo Nagalo and Alassane Plea, with Wanner not expected back until after the international break.

Ivan Perisic played on with a head bandage after a first-half collision with Freddie Potts against Brugge, and Bosz said on Friday that he expects the Croatian to be available.

Pepi is fit after scoring against Willem II and Sam Lammers is a doubt, although Voetbalprimeur expects Bosz to keep Sven Mijnans up front and Ruben van Bommel on the left flank.

Filip Kostic struggled against Forbs on Wednesday, yet the same outlet expects Bosz to keep faith with the Serbian at left-back.

Cambuur possible starting lineup:

Jansen; Costarelli, Van Duijl, Baouf, Bouah; Maertens, Souren; Ceka, El Arguioui, Hamache; Binder

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Mauro Junior, K. Sano, Til; Perisic, Van Bommel, Mijnans

We say: Cambuur 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

Cambuur have scored 10 goals in their last two league games, but their home games against Feyenoord and Twente ended 5-2 and 4-1, nine goals conceded at the Kooi Stadion, and PSV arrive with 101 league goals from last season and a 7-0 win in their previous league outing.

PSV have won nine of their last 11 meetings with Cambuur, including a 5-2 victory in March 2023, and the hosts’ only win in that spell was 3-0 on October 1, 2022, so we expect PSV to score first and pull clear in their last league match before the international break.

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