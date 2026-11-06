Predicted Brentford XI vs. Brighton: Yehor Yarmoliuk returns as one attacking change made

Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk is set to start Sunday’s Premier League away clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The midfielder is available for selection after serving a three-match ban for the red card he picked up in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on October 17.

Yarmoliuk was a regular starter before his suspension, so he is expected to replace Mamadou Sangare in the middle of the park for Sunday’s trip to the south coast.

The Ukraine international is likely to line up alongside Vitaly Janelt, while Mathias Jensen is set to operate in an advanced position as Brentford exercise caution with Mikkel Damsgaard, who has been dealing with a foot issue since the last international break.

Kevin Schade and Jaidon Anthony could provide the threat from out wide, the latter of whom is pushing to replace Dango Ouattara after coming off the bench to provide an assist in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Brentford’s record signing Jannik Schuster will once again have to settle for a place on the bench, with Kristoffer Ajer and Sepp Van den Berg set to resume their central defensive partnership after keeping a clean sheet last time out.

They will offer the last line of protection to Caoimhin Keller, along with Michael Kayode and Keane Lewis-Potter, who will feature on the right and left sides of defence respectively.

In regard to absentees, Antoni Milambo remains unavailable for selection despite closing in on his long-awaited return from injury.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews is also without the injured quartet of Kaye Furo, Fabio Carvalho, Josh Dasilva and Rico Henry.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Anthony, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

> Predicted Brentford lineup vs. Brighton