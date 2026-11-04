Getafe vs. Brighton: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Conference League fixture

Getafe and Brighton meet in the UEFA Conference League on November 5, with the Spanish side welcoming the Seagulls to the Coliseum for matchday three of the league phase.

The hosts currently sit 20th in the table and are searching for their first win, while the visitors are unbeaten in ninth.

Here, Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to follow Thursday's match.

What time does Getafe vs. Brighton kick off?

The match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Thursday, November 5.

Where is Getafe vs. Brighton being played?

The fixture will take place at the Coliseum, which is the home stadium of Getafe.

The ground has a capacity of 16,500 and Getafe have played there since 1998.

How to watch Getafe vs. Brighton in the UK

TV channels

The Conference League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm UK time.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the match live via HBO Max after TNT Sports moved from Discovery+ to HBO Max earlier this year.

Viewers can access the stream through a standalone TNT Sports subscription or by adding TNT Sports to selected HBO Max entertainment packages.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on UEFA's website, HBO Max and the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel, while TNT Sports will also post clips on their social media channels.

What is at stake for Getafe and Brighton?

Getafe have failed to pick up a win in Europe so far this season, drawing 1-1 with Romanian side Universitatea Craiova and losing 5-2 to Swiss team Lugano in their opening fixtures.

Jose Bordalas's men need a positive result against Brighton to boost their hopes of reaching the knockouts and they will take heart from the fact they beat Sevilla 3-1 in La Liga on Sunday.

Brighton, meanwhile, are competing in Europe for the first time since 2024 and they have made a strong start.

The Seagulls have four points from their first two league phase games, having thumped Lithuanian club Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 before drawing 0-0 with Czech side Jablonec.