Sunday's La Liga predictions including Racing Santander vs. Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad

Today's La Liga predictions include Real Madrid's away clash against Racing de Santander and the must-watch Basque derby between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad.

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Sevilla will aim to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Getafe on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors are currently sixth in the La Liga table, boasting 17 points from their opening 10 matches of the campaign, while Getafe are 17th in the division on nine points.

We say: Getafe 0-1 Sevilla

Sevilla have won their last two matches, and we are backing the visitors to secure another victory here against a Getafe team that are struggling in the final third of the field.

> Getafe vs. Sevilla preview

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Real Madrid will be aiming to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they tackle Racing de Santander at El Sardinero on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos are currently third in the La Liga table, three points behind the leaders Barcelona, while Racing are 13th in the division on 11 points.

We say: Racing de Santander 1-3 Real Madrid

Racing have posted back-to-back wins and have the ability to make this a tricky match for Real Madrid, but we are expecting Los Blancos to secure all three points this weekend.

> Racing de Santander vs. Real Madrid preview

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Elche will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to six matches when they continue their La Liga campaign against Valencia on Sunday.

The hosts will enter the match off the back of a 3-1 success over Pinatar in the Copa del Rey, while the visitors lost 2-1 at home to Villarreal in their last league game.

We say: Elche 2-1 Valencia

Elche are in strong form, and we are backing the home side to gather a valuable three points on Sunday given Valencia's struggles at this moment in time.

> Elche vs. Valencia preview

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The latest instalment of the Basque derby will take place at San Mames on Sunday evening, with Athletic Bilbao welcoming Real Sociedad.

Athletic are currently eighth in the La Liga table, picking up 12 points from nine matches, while Real Sociedad are fifth in the division on 19 points.

We say: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Sociedad

This is a tricky match to call, as both sides have a lot of talent, and we are finding it difficult to predict a winner, therefore settling on a low-scoring draw in the Basque derby.

> Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad preview