Preview: Elche vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

Elche will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to six matches when they continue their La Liga campaign against Valencia on Sunday.

The hosts will enter the match off the back of a 3-1 success over Pinatar in the Copa del Rey, while the visitors lost 2-1 at home to Villarreal in their last league game.

Match preview

Elche have not been beaten in any competition since the middle of September, when they suffered a 3-2 home loss to Real Madrid, with Martin Anselmi's side in impressive form.

The Green-Striped Ones will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 win over Pinatar in the Copa del Rey, while they beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 in the league last weekend.

Eight points have been secured from Elche's last four league matches, while they are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, winning three times in the process.

Anselmi's side have a record of two wins, four draws and four defeats from their 10 league matches this season, with 10 points leaving them 15th in the La Liga table.

Elche have won 18, lost 27 and drawn 13 of their previous 58 matches against Valencia in all competitions, and they have only lost one of their last four with Sunday's opponents.

© Iconsport / Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Alamy

Valencia suffered a 1-0 defeat to Elche in the corresponding match last season, while they were also held to a 1-1 draw in the league fixture at Mestalla.

Los Che have not been victorious since beating Alaves 1-0 in the middle of September, picking up just two points from their last four matches, and the visitors will enter this game off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Villarreal.

Javier Aguirre's side are down in 19th spot in the division, having picked up only six points from their opening 10 matches of the campaign.

Valencia have found it difficult to score this season, only netting seven times in their 10 matches, which is the joint-second worst attacking record in the division.

Los Che finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, but it will seemingly be a challenge for them to claim a top-half spot in 2026-27.

Elche La Liga form:

Elche form (all competitions):

Valencia La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Elche are once again expected to be without the services of Marc Aguado due to an ankle injury, while Fer Nino needs to be assessed, having been forced off just past the hour against Rayo Vallecano in the team's last league match.

Nino has scored six times in 10 league appearances this season, and the 26-year-old still has a chance of making the XI for this match.

There will be wholesale changes to the side that started against Pinatar in the Copa del Rey, with Thomas Lemar among those set to return to the team.

As for Valencia, on-loan Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott is out of the match through suspension, having been sent off in the team's home defeat to Villarreal last time out.

Elliott has struggled during his time with Los Che and could have his loan spell ended early.

David Otorbi was forced off with an injury against Villarreal and is also unavailable for selection, while Sergi Canos, Jose Copete, Umar Sadiq, Dimitri Foulquier and Diego Lopez are set to miss the contest due to fitness issues.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Buba Sangare, Redondo Solari, Chust, Revivo; Villar, Morcillo, Lemar; Cepeda, Nino, Valera

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Maffeo, Tarrega, De Haas, Gaya; Raba, Rodriguez, Pepelu, Rioja; Guerra, Danjuma

We say: Elche 2-1 Valencia

Elche are in strong form, and we are backing the home side to gather a valuable three points on Sunday given Valencia's struggles at this moment in time.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.