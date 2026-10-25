Liverpool's Harvey Elliott labelled 'thin-skinned child' by Spanish media after "absurd" Valencia red card

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott has experienced low ebb after low ebb in recent times, and the 23-year-old made the worst kind of impact for Valencia against Villarreal on Saturday.

Elliott - yet to start a single game for the Spanish side - was sent on in the 70th minute with the score at 1-1, and his chances of positively influencing the game received a significant boost when Villarreal were reduced to 10 men via a Pape Gueye red card.

However, Elliott then found himself in the bad books of referee Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez, who brandished two yellow cards to the attacker for dissent in quick succession, as the Liverpool loanee was sent off just 16 minutes after his introduction.

With the game ending 10v10, Villarreal's Georges Mikautadze struck a 96th-minute winner, leaving Valencia with just one win from their 10 top-flight games this season as they lie 19th in the La Liga table.

While bemusement around the circumstances of Elliott's red card dominated the post-match reaction, the 23-year-old was largely anonymous during his brief cameo, touching the ball 10 times and receiving critical reviews from the Spanish media in the process.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott slammed by Spanish media after Valencia red card

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Eldesmarque gave Elliott a brutal 1/10 rating, stating that even though the Englishman "got involved", he failed to make a decisive impact before being dismissed.

The Liverpool loanee received the same disastrous score from Vavel, who took aim at his "rookie mistake" for his sending-off and warned him that Valencia fans will remember the incident for a "long time".

AS were more measured in their assessment, claiming that Elliott did his best to get involved and showed encouraging movement, but he still "posed no threat" before being ejected from the field.

Super Deporte did not hold back in their criticism of Elliott, however, describing the Liverpool loanee as a 'thin-skinned child' as they gave him a zero out of 10 in a scathing assessment.

Valencia manager Javier Aguirre also hit the headlines with his post-match press conference quotes, in which he slammed the sending-off as "absurd" and accepted the responsibility for Elliott's red card.

Valencia manager accepts blame for Harvey Elliott red card

© Iconsport / Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Alamy

"An absurd, ridiculous sending-off, obviously for talking, even though he barely speaks Spanish," Aguirre said. "I don't know what he could have said to the referee, the referee is bilingual, I just don't know, but it was for talking and that really irritates me.

"Yes, I already told him that, and there are unwritten rules. It's not his fault, it's my fault, if anything, for putting the players I put in and playing with one less man.

"It's entirely my fault. But behind closed doors I'll talk, I'll say what I have to say. But here the fault is mine, obviously, because I decide who plays and how."

Elliott will now serve at least a one-match La Liga suspension, ruling him out of Valencia's trip to Elche on November 1, but he will be available to face Real Madrid six days later if his ban is not extended.

The 23-year-old is still waiting for his first Valencia goal or assist after six appearances, and his Liverpool contract expires in 2028.