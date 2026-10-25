Liverpool transfer news: Another club 'plotting' move for former £50m Reds target but Rio Ngumoha offers internal solution

Crystal Palace attacker Ismaila Sarr is being targeted by Galatasaray ahead of the January transfer window despite previous interest from Liverpool, the latest report has claimed.

Andoni Iraola will lead his side out at Anfield on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion in what could be one of the team's most important Premier League games of the season.

Liverpool will need their forward players to be at their best this weekend, including teenager Rio Ngumoha, who has claimed a starting role on the right side of attack.

The Reds could have been lining up with Palace attacker Sarr instead given he was reportedly subject to a £50m offer in the summer.

Football Insider now claim that Galatasaray are plotting a move for the winger in the January transfer window, and that could indicate that the Merseysiders have moved on from the 28-year-old.

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Why Liverpool made the right choice to trust Rio Ngumoha over Ismaila Sarr

Many fans were concerned by the club's pursuit of Sarr in the summer, as while the forward can be a threat in the box and works hard, he has rarely demonstrated an ability to create for others.

That is not the case with Ngumoha, who has quickly adapted to life on the right, with his dribbling and crossing making him difficult to deal with for opposition defenders.

RIO NGUMOHA FOR LIVERPOOL (2026-27) Matches: 9 Starts: 5 Goals: 0 Assists: 2 Big Chances Created: 3

The 18-year-old registered two assists against Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, and many fans want to see him in the team as often as possible.

There is a realistic possibility that Ngumoha would not have been in the XI as often had Sarr signed, so if Liverpool want their current winger to continue developing, they should avoid entering into a bidding war with Galatasaray.

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Liverpool lineup vs. Brighton: What is Andoni Iraola's best frontline?

Ngumoha's minutes must be managed carefully given he is only 18, but he is the only forward at the club with considerable creative qualities.

Alexander Isak has scored five goals in six Premier League games, and he is certain to start, while the relentlessness of Bradley Barcola on the left would complement the trickery of Ngumoha.

Though Florian Wirtz has often been criticised, the absence of Dominik Szoboszlai due to injury makes his selection as a number 10 straightforward.