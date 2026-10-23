Preview: Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

Liverpool could push themselves into the Premier League title race with a victory against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday.

The Merseysiders currently reside in fifth place with 12 points, whereas the Seagulls have enjoyed a remarkable start to the season, with the team in third place with 16 points.

Match preview

Liverpool are still searching for their first league win at home under Andoni Iraola, who has overseen two draws and a defeat at Anfield in the top flight.

It should be noted that the Merseysiders did emerge as 4-3 victors against Villarreal on Tuesday in the Champions League, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to claim a second home victory in Europe.

Iraola's most recent Premier League result was a 2-1 success against Brentford at the Gtech on October 17, and while his players deserve credit for winning despite conceding first, their opponents were reduced to 10 men just before the interval.

Though the Reds are nine points from leaders Manchester City and six from second-placed Arsenal, the former have to face Aston Villa on Saturday, while the latter will travel to Anfield on November 1.

Though Liverpool have conceded 10 goals in their last four matches, the club have looked far stronger defensively this season comparted to last, and the fact they have faced the second least non-penalty xG in the top flight (7.50) should not be overlooked.

At the other end of the pitch, Alexander Isak has already scored five goals in six Premier League appearances, while teenager Rio Ngumoha has been impactful from the right side of attack.

© Imago / Daniel Weir / Sports Press Photo

Brighton's start to the campaign has been incredible, with the club winning eight of their 12 games in all competitions, losing just once.

The Seagulls have won each of their four most recent Premier League clashes, scoring 15 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Fabian Hurzeler oversaw triumphs against the likes of Arsenal and Crystal Palace in that period, and the manager has also led his side to wins against Manchester United and Aston Villa this term.

Brighton have beaten Liverpool in two of their last three top-flight clashes, though both successes came at the Amex, and the visitors have lost each of their past four meetings with the Reds at Anfield.

In his side's six away fixtures this season, Hurzeler's only defeat came against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on August 30, but they have since won three times and drawn once on the road.

Liverpool Premier League form:

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Liverpool form (all competitions):

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Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:

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Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Liverpool know they will be without long-term absentees like Giovanni Leoni and Hugo Ekitike, but there are now serious doubts about the involvement of Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz.

It would be risky to play either player, so perhaps Iraola will trust teenager Trey Nyoni in the middle of the pitch in place of Szoboszlai, while Bradley Barcola and Ngumoha can be expected to play as wingers in place of Munoz.

Elsewhere, Iraola is almost certain to continue with Ronald Araujo at right-back, though the head coach has also indicated that Ryan Gravenberch could be an option there.

Brighton striker Charalampos Kostoulas has been excellent in the Premier League this season, scoring three times and providing two assists.

The forward will need support from midfield, which could consist of Yasin Ayari and Chema Andres, while wide attackers Diego Gomez and Maxim De Cuyper will also be important on Sunday.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

We say: Liverpool 3-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

If Liverpool underestimate the Seagulls, then they will find it difficult to compete with the energy of the visitors.

However, the Reds have the attacking firepower needed to breach Brighton's defence, and perhaps they will claim a first league win at Anfield under Iraola.

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