Liverpool 4-3 Villarreal: Alexis Mac Allister on Andoni Iraola's "easier" tactics as Rio Ngumoha stars in Champions League

Alexis Mac Allister has claimed that Andoni Iraols's style is easier to play compared to Arne Slot's following Liverpool's latest win.

The Reds emerged as 4-3 winners in the Champions League on Tuesday against Villarreal, with the hosts coming back from a 2-0 deficit.

Midfielder Mac Allister scored two goals on the night, and his contributions earned the Merseysiders their seventh victory of the season.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Mac Allister explained that a simplified role without the ball has been key to the club's success this term, saying: "Last season something wasn't right in the group and this manager changed it, and that's really important. The way we play is quite different, I don't like to compare but I am really enjoying it.

"Now it's more man-to-man. You have to communicate less. Last year, it was more like a zonal thing. I like both. In the national team, we do zonal and it works. It's about us taking the responsibility. It's one of the changes. Now it's easier, you think less but run more."

Former Liverpool boss Arne Slot was heavily criticised for his approach out of possession in 2025-26, whereas Iraola has implemented the intense approach he deployed at Bournemouth.

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Liverpool win in the Champions League: Should Iraola be concerned?

While the Reds have been more aggressive when they do not have the ball, they have still conceded more than once in five of their 11 games this season.

However, all three goals conceded against Manchester City in the Premier League came after Ryan Gravenberch was sent off, while Iraola made numerous changes against LASK Linz and Villarreal, teams that netted a combined six times against the Merseysiders.

That does not mean that Liverpool have been perfect defensively considering the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Gravenberch have experienced difficulties in the middle of the pitch.

The Reds have still improved substantially compared to 2025-26, and there is hope that the team will soon start keeping clean sheets again.

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

Rio Ngumoha: The most important Liverpool attacker after Villarreal assists?

The impact of teenager Rio Ngumoha should not be ignored, with the youngster providing an assist to help level the game at 2-2, while also creating the Reds' third.

While Liverpool may possess elite attackers like Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola, Ngumoha is arguably the only creative player they have in the forward line.

If the winger keeps developing his ability to supply chances to teammates, then the Reds will be difficult to stop in the coming months.