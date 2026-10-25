Chelsea 0-2 Tottenham: Two things Xabi Alonso must do to fix leaky Blues defence

A former Chelsea defender, speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, has highlighted two ways that the Blues can improve their defensive numbers after their latest dismal rearguard showing.

Xabi Alonso's men welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on Saturday night after belatedly keeping their first clean sheet of the Premier League season in last weekend's 2-0 victory away to Everton.

Chelsea were strongly favoured to get the better of their bottom-half London rivals, potentially with another clean sheet in tow, but a Mike Penders own goal and Mathys Tel strike launched Tottenham to an unexpected 2-0 win in the London derby.

Chelsea have now conceded 15 goals in just eight Premier League games this season, the most of any team in the top nine of the Premier League table and the joint third-most in the division, level with Coventry City and only below Crystal Palace (17) and Ipswich Town (16).

Alonso's side have also conceded at least twice in seven of their 10 matches across all tournaments this season, as the former Real Madrid boss struggles to find a consistent solution to his side's defensive woes.

Two ways Chelsea can fix leaky defence after Tottenham disappointment

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Asked by Sports Mole how Chelsea can fix their leaky backline, ex-Blues left-back Tony Dorigo - who made 164 appearances for the West London giants - implored Alonso to work with his defenders on their concentration and with his midfielders and forwards on tracking back effectively.

"It’s a team game and they must defend from the front," Dorigo said. "You can’t just put this on the defenders. I am sure Alonso is always looking to address this.

"More concentration from the defence, and more work from the forwards and midfielders to get behind the ball will help as this will stop the opposition from being able to create chances.

"Having more quality back in [Moises] Caicedo will help, but Chelsea have enough top players to improve their defensive record."

Chelsea's 0-2 Tottenham: Blues' dismal defence highlights major experience problem

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Moises Caicedo has been limited to just four appearances in all tournaments this season due to injury, and Chelsea have conceded 12 goals across the six games that the Ecuador international has been unavailable for.

In the three games that Caicedo has started this season, Chelsea have let in three goals, while he was only on the pitch for 14 minutes of their chaotic 4-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion before picking up another injury.

The Blues have also been hamstrung by Reece James's perpetual fitness woes, but with the captain in the side in their opening four games of the Premier League season, they still shipped nine goals in games against Fulham, Brighton, Arsenal and Hull City.

Emiliano Martinez's serious jaw injury and subsequent surgery also deprives the Blues of an experienced World Cup winner, and Penders's inexperience was on full display when he inadvertently punched a Tottenham corner into his own net on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old will continue to be protected by a Chelsea central line without a single player over the age of 26 - Maxence Lacroix is the most experienced member of the defence - so there will seemingly be no solution to the Blues' rearguard problems in the short-term.

Tony Dorigo was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Sport.