Sunday's Premier League predictions including Man Utd vs. Bournemouth, Liverpool vs. Brighton

Today's Premier League predictions include Michael Carrick's under-performing Manchester United taking on Bournemouth, as well as Liverpool's Anfield clash with a goal-happy Brighton & Hove Albion.

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle Premier League Match Preview ?⚫ | "El Sackico?"

Crystal Palace head into Sunday's gameweek eight contest against Newcastle United aware that they could secure consecutive victories over the Magpies for the first time in the Premier League era.

However, the Selhurst Park faithful have not seen their side pull up any trees this season, although neither have the visitors, who are struggling to cope with a summer that brought significant changes in the dugout and squad.

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United

Newcastle's goals have dried up just as their defensive weaknesses have become more pronounced, while Palace's habit of falling behind continues to undermine their performances.

Neither side appears sufficiently reliable to secure maximum points, so an evenly contested draw looks the likeliest outcome in South London.

> Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle preview

Hull vs. Brentford Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Hull's Honeymoon Period Is Over"

Hull City will look to maintain their unbeaten home record in Sunday's Premier League clash against a Brentford side yet to lose on their travels this term.

The Bees head into the weekend in sixth spot in the Premier League table, while the Tigers are one point worse off in ninth position.

We say: Hull City 1-1 Brentford

Brentford may view a game against a newly-promoted side as the opportune moment to end their wait for an away win, but considering they have drawn all three of their league road trips this season, we think they could be held to another draw against a Hull side that have seen two of their three home matches finish all square.

> Hull City vs. Brentford preview

Liverpool vs. Brighton Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Draw Is Good For Liverpool"

Liverpool could push themselves into the Premier League title race with a victory against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday.

The Merseysiders currently reside in fifth place with 12 points, whereas the Seagulls have enjoyed a remarkable start to the season and sit in third place with 16 points.

We say: Liverpool 3-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

If Liverpool underestimate the Seagulls, then they will find it difficult to compete with the energy of the visitors.

However, the Reds have the attacking firepower needed to breach Brighton's defence, and perhaps they will claim a first league win at Anfield under Iraola.

> Liverpool vs. Brighton preview

Man United vs. Bournemouth Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Carrick Has To Go!"

Looking to salvage their dignity after an Italian nightmare earlier in the week, Manchester United welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford for a Premier League contest on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils were defeated 4-1 by Como in the Champions League last time out, whilst the Cherries experienced a magical night at the Vitality Stadium, putting European giants AC Milan to the sword.

We say: Manchester United 1-2 Bournemouth

Following the heavy loss at Como, Manchester United's confidence is on the floor and Sunday's match could realistically bring about an end to Carrick's spell in charge.

Three days after dispatching one European giant, Bournemouth should have the momentum and quality to repeat the trick at Old Trafford.

> Man Utd vs. Bournemouth preview

Sunderland vs. Leeds Premier League Match Preview ?‍⬛⚪ | "Second Season Syndrome"

Bottom-of-the-table Sunderland will be desperate for Premier League points on Sunday, when they host Leeds United at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are hoping to avoid a fifth consecutive top-flight defeat this weekend, while the Whites are eyeing a first win in four games.

We say: Sunderland 1-1 Leeds United

Sunderland have struggled throughout the season so far, but they could earn a point by drawing on the strength of their home support.

Leeds will be motivated by the chance of making the top five this weekend, and are likely to deliver a sprinted performance on the road.

> Sunderland vs. Leeds United preview