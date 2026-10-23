Preview: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

Crystal Palace head into Sunday's gameweek eight contest against Newcastle United aware that they could secure consecutive victories over the Magpies for the first time in the Premier League era.

However, the Selhurst Park faithful have not seen their side pull up any trees this season, although neither have the visitors, who are struggling to cope with a summer that brought significant changes in the dugout and squad.

Match preview

Pierre Sage was always likely to face an uphill challenge in replacing Oliver Glasner in South London, and so it has proved, with the former Lyon boss enduring a mixed start domestically and in Europe.

Last season's Conference League winners have lost four of their seven top-flight matches under the Frenchman, recording only two victories, while they have claimed one win from three in the Europa League.

Many of the Eagles' problems stem from conceding the opening goal in their matches this term, including each of the last four in all competitions, leaving the capital club chasing their tails in most fixtures.

This leaves Sage with an enduring issue to solve ahead of this weekend's visit from Newcastle, whom Palace beat 2-1 in the corresponding fixture of the 2025-26 season in April to end a three-match winless sequence in this contest, including two defeats.

Now, the 14th-placed Eagles hope to end their wait for consecutive league victories over the Tyneside club, a feat that has eluded them following each of their previous six wins in this fixture.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher/MI News & Sport/Alamy

While neither Palace nor Newcastle are currently in good form, Matthias Jaissle has seen much of the early-season optimism surrounding his side disappear in recent weeks.

The new boss went unbeaten across his first five competitive matches, winning three, although defensive frailties were evident in 2-2 draws with Liverpool and Bournemouth and a 3-2 EFL Cup success over West Bromwich Albion.

Indeed, those concerns have proved justified, with Jaissle's men losing three of their last four matches, including a 4-1 beatdown by promoted Coventry City that exposed their defensive limitations.

That downturn has unfortunately coincided with their goals drying up at the other end, with Newcastle scoring four across their last four matches, averaging one per game, after netting two more across four of their first five under the former Al-Ahli manager.

The drop-off in results has seen the Toon, who are third-bottom in the form table, slip to 11th in the Premier League standings and three places ahead of Palace before Sunday's trip to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

Newcastle United Premier League form:

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Axel Disasi is back after serving a three-match suspension following his red card in the 5-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion in mid-October, and the Chelsea loanee should start on Sunday.

Dean Henderson's return, however, remains touch-and-go, and the goalkeeper will be assessed closer to kick-off after resuming training following a foot injury.

Also unavailable are Quinten Timber (thigh), Jorgen Strand Larsen (knock), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and Chadi Riad (knee).

While Palace have had seven different goalscorers this season, only Tyrick Mitchell has netted more than once, with Yeremy Pino and Larsen the only forwards on that list, further underlining the team's attacking problems.

Newcastle are sweating over the fitness of Matias Fernandez-Pardo due to illness and Anthony Elanga because of a thigh issue, with both players set to be assessed closer to Sunday afternoon's encounter.

Jacob Ramsey is unlikely to play any part due to his thigh injury, with Jaissle indicating that the club are keen not to rush the midfielder back into the squad; Tino Livramento (knee) and Ewen Jaouen (thigh) also remain absent.

The Toon have had one more goalscorer than Palace, with only Elanga and Joe Willock netting twice, while Harvey Barnes leads the team for assists and big chances created.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Richards, Disasi, Canvot; Khalailli, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; McNeil, Pino; Mateta

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Joelinton; Murphy, Osula, Barnes; Wissa

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United

Newcastle's goals have dried up just as their defensive weaknesses have become more pronounced, while Palace's habit of falling behind continues to undermine their performances.

Neither side appears sufficiently reliable to secure maximum points, so an evenly contested draw looks the likeliest outcome in South London.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.