Man United transfer news: Could Rayan Ait-Nouri interest be renewed in winter window?

Manchester United are allegedly considering whether to make a fresh attempt to sign Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Red Devils play host to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon with Michael Carrick's future very much in doubt.

Although the Englishman gave a six-minute speech on United's current struggles at his pre-match press conference, the Englishman is aware that only wins will strengthen his chances of remaining at Old Trafford.

When the winter transfer window opens in January, United will be in the market for players for a number of different positions.

Despite Luke Shaw, Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot being experienced left-back and full-back options, United want another specialist player for that side of their defence.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Could Man United move for Ait-Nouri in winter transfer window?

According to Africafoot, United officials are 'exploring the possibility' of signing Ait-Nouri.

Although Man City may be against allowing the Algeria international to move to their neighbours, he has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium.

Since the arrival of Enzo Maresca, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers star has accumulated just 123 minutes of football.

While the 25-year-old has been named on the substitutes' bench for Saturday's Premier League game at Aston Villa, none of those minutes have come in England's top flight.

Ait-Nouri has a contract until 2030, yet a decision may need to be made on his Man City future at the turn of the year.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Is Ait-Nouri the right fit for Man United?

As someone with nine assists from 34 games for Man City and 152 appearances in the Premier League, Ait-Nouri has the potential to become a success at Old Trafford.

At the same time, United fans may prefer someone more defensively-minded than Ait-Nouri at the present time.

Ait-Nouri could also need time to get up to speed if he remains on the periphery of Maresca's plans.

The report suggests that a loan deal may be a possibility. However, whether Man City are prepared to entertain such a proposal remains to be seen.