Preview: Manchester United vs Bournemouth - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to salvage their dignity after an Italian nightmare earlier in the week, Manchester United welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford for a Premier League contest on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils were defeated 4-1 by Como in the Champions League last time out, whilst the Cherries experienced a magical night at the Vitality Stadium, putting European giants AC Milan to the sword.

Match preview

Following Wednesday night's dismal 4-1 loss at the home of Champions League debutants Como, Manchester United are seven matches without a win (D3 L4) for the first time since 2015, when the glorious reign of Sir Alex Ferguson was still a recent memory.

A multiple Premier League champion under the watch of the legendary Scotsman, Michael Carrick is holding onto the managerial position at Old Trafford by the skin of his teeth, with the Red Devils last tasting victory in early September against Azerbaijan's Sabbah FK.

Winning just one of their opening seven Premier League contests, Man Utd are in the midst of their worst top-flight start since 1986-87, with their 45-year-old head coach potentially set to depart the Theatre of Dreams should Sunday's match conclude in another chastening loss.

A slight cause of optimism ahead of the Bournemouth bout, both of the Red Devils' two competitive wins so far in 2026-27 have arrived at Old Trafford, however, they are currently on a three-game home winless streak in all competitions (D1 L2).

With Bruno Fernandes struggling for form at the beginning of this campaign, 2025 recruit Bryan Mbeumo has stepped up to the goal-getting plate for Man Utd, with the former Brentford hero scoring on four occasions across seven Premier League appearances.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Despite picking up maximum points only once in the Premier League to date, Bournemouth are supplying their supporters with precious memories following three straight victories at the commencement of their first-ever European campaign.

The humble Cherries are joint-top of the Europa League standings at the three-match mark after Thursday night's 3-0 battering of 10-man AC Milan, with the Rossoneri failing to register a shot on target on the South Coast.

Marco Rose's men have won each of their past three matches - all on home soil - by an aggregate scoreline of 8-0, with Bournemouth aiming to record four consecutive triumphs for the first time since the early days of Andoni Iraola in December 2023.

Finding the net in recent wins over Sunderland and AC Milan at the Vitality, Marcus Tavernier is a surprising leader in the Cherries' Golden Boot race, with the former Middlesbrough man scoring five goals across 11 competitive contests to date.

The days of Bournemouth fearing an English giant such as Man Utd are long gone, with the South Coast club unbeaten in their past six Premier League clashes (W2 D4) against the Red Devils, who last enjoyed success in this matchup during the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United Premier League form:

Manchester United form (all competitions):

Bournemouth Premier League form:

Bournemouth form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Alterphotos

The chances of Carrick holding onto his job at Manchester United are being dented by a lengthy injury list, however, Ayden Heaven (illness), Marcus Rashford (hip) and Lisandro Martinez (unknown) could be available on Sunday.

Sidelined with a muscular problem, Kobbie Mainoo (muscle) is said to be targeting a return for the trip to Chelsea at the end of the month.

Carrick failed to provide an update on the fitness of Benjamin Sesko (shin) in the pre-match press conference, so the Slovenian striker remains a doubt for the Old Trafford contest.

The hosts' issues at left-back continue, with Luke Shaw (unknown) and Patrick Dorgu (thigh) expected to be unavailable until November, whilst midfielder Manuel Ugarte (knee) is plotting a 2027 return.

Bournemouth are in line for a major injury boost this weekend, with star youngster Junior Kroupi set to play a part at the Theatre of Dreams.

The 20-year-old has recovered from a foot injury sustained during the summer and leaves the treatment room, adding to the Cherries' attacking options.

On a sourer note for the visitors, Hungarian midfielder Alex Toth picked up a hamstring strain during the victory over AC Milan on Thursday.

The youngster is set to join Alex Scott on the sidelines, with the English prospect currently nursing a thigh problem.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, De Ligt, Dalot; Tielemans, Baleba, Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Mbeumo

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Christie, Rayan, Cook, Tavernier; Evanilson

We say: Manchester United 1-2 Bournemouth

Following the heavy loss at Como, Manchester United's confidence is on the floor and Sunday's match could realistically bring about an end to Carrick's spell in charge.

Three days after dispatching one European giant, Bournemouth should have the momentum and quality to repeat the trick at Old Trafford.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.