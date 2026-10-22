Bournemouth 3-0 AC Milan: Cherries emulate 53-year-old Sunderland feat in historic Europa League win

Bournemouth emulated a 53-year-old winning feat with their historic 3-0 triumph against AC Milan in Thursday's Europa League encounter.

After starting the league phase with back-to-back wins over Real Sociedad and Sturm Graz, the Cherries welcomed five-time European champions AC Milan to the Vitality Stadium for a high-profile encounter.

Justin Kluivert got the Cherries off to a dream start, dispatching a seventh-minute penalty after Koni De Winter was penalised for handball.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was then heavily punished for pushing Tyler Adams in the face just after a corner had been taken, resulting in a red card and Bournemouth's second penalty of the contest.

Amine Adli with a SUPERB free-kick to give Bournemouth a 3-0 lead vs AC Milan ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/KX5i5oM3TG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2026

Bournemouth emulate Sunderland feat in AC Milan win

Marcus Tavernier took over spot-kick duties to double the home side's lead, before substitute Amine Adli added a third with an unstoppable free-kick in the 84th minute to wrap up one of the biggest victories in Bournemouth's 127-year history.

In the process, Bournemouth became the first English side in 53 years to win each of their first three matches of a maiden campaign in major European competition.

Sunderland previously achieved the feat in 1973 when they beat Vasas home and away in the first round of the Cup Winners' Cup, before recording a 2-1 home victory over Sporting Lisbon.

The Black Cats went on to lose the second leg 2-0, so Bournemouth have the chance to go at least one better when they return to European action with an away clash against Sparta Prague on November 5.

2008: In administration and playing League Two football. 2026: Beat seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan 3-0. Bournemouth's rise is nothing short of incredible ? https://t.co/x3gBdFIyqs — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2026

Rose praises "brilliant" display on "huge" night for Bournemouth

Speaking after the game, Bournemouth boss Marco Rose hailed the result and a "brilliant" performance on such a huge night in the club's history.

"A big night for us," Rose told reporters. I'm happy for the club, our fans especially and really proud of my lads.

"The way they did it was brilliant from the first minute until the last minute, we played a really good game.

"Even with 11 against 11 we started well, we put pressure on them, we got one penalty. Then the red card makes something of the game. Sometimes you get in trouble in these situations but, like on Sunday (against Sunderland), we did it really well. We didn't give anything to them.

"It suits us to stay humble. We know we are good. We know if we have the whole squad we can compete with everyone everywhere but the season is long."

Having seen his side record three consecutive home wins without conceding, Rose will look to take that form on the road when the Cherries take on Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.