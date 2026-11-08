Ipswich vs. Bournemouth: Evanilson makes history after shocking goalkeeper error

Evanilson etched his name into the Bournemouth history books by opening the scoring in Sunday's Premier League clash with Ipswich Town.

The Brazil international came into the Portman Road battle in hot goalscoring form, having netted in four top-flight games in succession.

However, Evanilson was gifted one of the easiest goals he will ever score in English football against Ipswich, thanks to a shocking mistake from Tractor Boys goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Under pressure from Evanilson, Walton attempted to drag the ball away from the Bournemouth striker rather than clearing his lines, but he was robbed of possession by the South American.

Evanilson evaded Walton's desperate sprawling grasp and slotted the ball into an empty net, thus becoming the first Bournemouth player in history to score in five straight Premier League games.

Ipswich vs. Bournemouth: Evanilson scores in fifth straight Premier League game

It's Evanilson again for Bournemouth! ? A nightmare for Christian Walton and Evanilson makes no mistake https://t.co/QYGU9Xaniv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2026

The 27-year-old's scoring sequence began on October 10, when he netted the Cherries' consolation goal in their 5-1 hammering at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Evanilson then found the net in each of his three remaining Premier League games in October, helping to propel Bournemouth to victory against Sunderland, Manchester United and Leeds United.

The Brazilian failed to score in any of his first five league appearances of the campaign, but he has now moved onto nine direct involvements from his first 10 games, having also chalked up four assists.

Evanilson has also registered three goal contributions from four Europa League games - two of his own and one assist - while managing 12 in total across 14 outings in all tournaments.

Following the South American's early opener, Bournemouth doubled their lead on the stroke of half time through a Leif Davis own goal, putting Marco Rose's men on the verge of a fourth successive Premier League victory.

Where does Evanilson rank among Bournemouth's all-time Premier League goalscorers?

Bournemouth's Top 10 Premier League Scorers of All Time Table of AFC Bournemouth's top 10 all-time Premier League goalscorers, showing appearances, total goals, minutes per goal and goals per game # Player Apps Goals Mins/Goal Goals/Game 1 Joshua King 161 48 252' 0.30 2 Callum Wilson 126 41 233' 0.33 3 Antoine Semenyo 101 30 246' 0.30 4 Dominic Solanke 113 28 293' 0.25 5 Marcus Tavernier 126 23 408' 0.18 6 Justin Kluivert 94 22 262' 0.23 7 Evanilson 77 21 282' 0.27 8 Junior Stanislas 103 20 300' 0.19 9 Ryan Fraser 120 16 563' 0.13 10 Junior Kroupi 35 13 131' 0.37

By making the net bulge at Portman Road, Evanilson moved above Junior Stanislas into outright seventh place in Bournemouth's all-time Premier League scoring charts.

The Brazilian is now just one behind teammate Justin Kluivert and two adrift of Marcus Tavernier, who is the highest active scorer in the Cherries' squad with 23 to his name.

Dominic Solanke's 28 and Antoine Semenyo's 30 are also within reach for Evanilson this season, but the Brazilian may need to wait a while longer to surpass Callum Wilson's 41 or Josh King's unparalleled 48.

Eli Junior Kroupi is further down the list in 10th place, but the much-coveted Frenchman boasts the best goals-per-game ratio of any Bournemouth Premier League player with 0.37.