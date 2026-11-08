Preview: Barnet vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

Barnet will be looking to secure their place in the EFL Trophy knockout stages when they welcome Leyton Orient to The Hive Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit second in their group and are in prime position to reach the knockouts, while the visitors are third.

Match preview

Barnet are enjoying an impressive season and are second in League Two with 26 points from their opening 13 matches, just five points behind leaders Salford City.

Dean Brennan's side are unbeaten in their last four games, having booked their place in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday with a dramatic 3-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers.

Barnet scored three times in the closing stages, with substitutes Kane Smith, Nnamdi Ofoborh and Damola Ajayi all finding the back of the net.

The Bees have also performed well in the EFL Trophy, collecting five points from their opening two fixtures after beating Arsenal Under-21s 5-1 and securing a penalty shootout victory over Wimbledon following a 0-0 draw.

As a result, Barnet will secure a spot in the knockouts simply by avoiding a heavy defeat against Leyton Orient.

© Imago / Martin Dalton

Leyton Orient currently sit 14th in League One with 17 points from 13 matches, but they travel to north London with some real momentum after big wins in their last two games.

Richie Wellens's side beat Cambridge United 3-0 in the league before thumping Harborough Town 5-1 in the FA Cup and they will be keen to carry that momentum into Tuesday's clash.

In the EFL Trophy, Orient have collected just two points so far, having beaten Wimbledon penalties after a 1-1 draw and losing 2-1 against Arsenal Under-21s.

The visitors are three points behind Barnet in the group and need a five-goal swing to overtake them on goal difference.

Barnet EFL Trophy form:

Barnet form (all competitions):

Leyton Orient EFL Trophy form:

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Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Barnet could hand starts to Smith, Ofoborh and Ajayi after the trio came off the bench to score against Tranmere on Saturday, with Romoney Crichlow, Charlie Lakin and Jack Maskell set to drop to the bench.

Oisin Gallagher and Brandon Comley are expected to continue their midfield partnership.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, could keep faith with the side that thumped Harborough on Saturday.

Jaze Kabia is set to lead the line, with support out wide from Aaron Connolly and Armando Dobra.

Barnet possible starting lineup:

Cox; Tavares, Collinge, Senior; Smith, Comley, Gallagher, Kanu; Reeves, Ofoborh; Ajayi

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Stevens, Gilchrist, Edmonds-Green, Boniface; El Mizouni, Gilbert; Connolly, Wellens, Dobra; Kabia

We say: Barnet 1-1 Leyton Orient

Both sides head into this game with confidence and we are expecting a tight, hard-fought clash.

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