Andy Woodman leaves Bromley: Who are top five longest-serving managers in Premier League, EFL?

With only seven clubs in the Premier League and EFL having kept their current managers in the dugout for longer than four years, changes to the longest-serving managers list for those four divisions is a rarity.

However, on Thursday, League One club Bromley announced that Andy Woodman - who was appointed in March 2021 - had left his role by mutual consent.

Having accumulated just eight points from 10 matches to sit in 23rd place in the League One table, it was deemed that the 55-year-old's time at Hayes Lane had run its course.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the new top-five list, with Woodman having dropped out from third position.

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With Arsenal winning last season's Premier League and earning draws against the likes of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the Gunners have no plans to depart with Mikel Arteta anytime soon.

Earlier in October, the Spaniard signed a new contract that will run until the end of 2029-30. Barring a desire to take on a new challenge, it is plausible that the 44-year-old could become one of the longest-serving managers in Premier League history.

Arteta, at six years and 304 days, is already 21st in that particular list, and he is motivated to add to a Premier League trophy, FA Cup and three Community Shields.

The former midfielder boasts a record of 223 wins, 68 draws and 74 defeats from 365 matches.

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Remarkably, Arteta is out in front by nearly a year, but Nigel Clough closing in on six years at Mansfield Town is an achievement in itself.

Clough is no stranger to long managerial reigns. He has amassed 1,598 matches in charge of just the four clubs, with two spells coming at Burton Albion.

At Mansfield, the 60-year-old delivered promotion from League Two in 2023-24, and has since consolidated with 17th and 10th-placed finishes in League One.

With the Stags having 15 points from 10 games in the third tier in 2026-27, Clough is in no danger of being sacked, but his current contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

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There has been recent talk of Phil Parkinson departing his role at Wrexham, a consequence of a relatively slow start to the new Championship campaign.

Nevertheless, the 58-year-old has already secured legendary status at the Racecourse Ground, a consequence of spearheading Wrexham's charge from the National League to the second tier of English football in three consecutive seasons.

The top five longest-serving managers in the Premier League and EFL 1. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal, six years and 304 days) 2. Nigel Clough (Mansfield Town, five years and 350 days) 3. Phil Parkinson (Wrexham, five years and 113 days) 4. Dean Brennan Barnet , five years and 32 days) 5. Paul Cook Chesterfield , four years and 254 days) * As of October 22, 2026

A total of 161 wins, 69 draws and just 56 defeats have been posted in 286 matches. As a manager, Parkinson now has six promotions at four different clubs to his name.

However, while he retains the backing of the club's Hollywood owners, he will need to move Wrexham up the Championship table from their current 14th position.

Dean Brennan (Barnet)

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A recent addition to the list through Barnet's 2024-25 National League title success, Dean Brennan moves into fourth place in these rankings.

Brennan has taken a different career path to others in this list. From 2010 to 2025, he worked at a number of non-league clubs, while he was initially head of football at Barnet before taking on the managerial reins when Harry Kewell left in September 2021.

Despite Barnet's return to the EFL, the 46-year-old has still won nearly half of his 265 matches in charge, recording 132 wins, 61 draws and 72 defeats.

With the Bees in second place in League Two with two games in hand, Brennan is targeting taking the club into the third tier of English football for the first time since 1993-94.

Paul Cook (Chesterfield)

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Ahead of Leyton Orient's Richie Wellens by just 27 days, Chesterfield boss Paul Cook is the newest member of this top-five list.

After an unsuccessful stint with Ipswich Town, Cook took charge of Chesterfield in February 2022 when they were in the National League. After seventh and third-placed finishes, Cook lifted the title in 2023-24.

Chesterfield have since finished seventh and sixth in League Two, narrowly missing out on promotion to the third tier.

Cook, who is closing in on 1,000 matches as manager, has racked up a record of 121 wins, 59 draws and 72 defeats during his 252-game reign at the SMH Group Stadium.