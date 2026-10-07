Mikel Arteta Arsenal contract length and salary as Gunners announce new long-term deal

Arsenal have confirmed that manager Mikel Arteta and his coaching team have all signed new contracts until June 2030.

Back in September, it was reported that Arteta had agreed a new long-term deal with the Premier League champions, which included a sharp pay rise on his £10m-a-year salary.

The expectation was that Arteta's renewal would be announced during the international break, after the Spaniard hinted that Gooners could soon anticipate confirmation of his extension.

On Wednesday lunchtime, Arsenal released a statement confirming that Arteta and his coaching staff - including Albert Stuivenberg, Nicolas Jover, Miguel Molina, Gabriel Heinze and Inaki Cana - have agreed to stay for the next four years.

"It's a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal," Arteta told arsenal.com. "This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue.

"We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together. I'm extremely grateful to Stan and Josh for their trust and support, and feel honoured to be leading this club through such a special period in its 140-year history.

“This is such a proud moment for me and my family. I feel the love and respect from our fantastic supporters, and they have mine – and ours – in return."

Stan Kroenke, Josh Kroenke react to new Mikel Arteta Arsenal contract

Forward together. Mikel Arteta is here to stay ❤️ https://t.co/c02vnZsUVR — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 7, 2026

Co-owners Stan Kroenke and Josh Kroenke added: "It has been an incredible journey so far and we are excited for what lies ahead in this special relationship. Last season was an incredible moment in Arsenal’s history, a moment in which we created memories that will last a lifetime. We’re determined to create many more in the years ahead.

“We share a special bond with Mikel. We are so proud of everything we have achieved since he returned to the club in 2019.

“He has a deep understanding of Arsenal’s values and carries them in his heart. He knows what this club means to everyone connected to it and is committed to building on everything we have achieved together.”

Meanwhile, CEO Richard Garlick said: "This is an important time in Arsenal Football Club’s history. We want to create a winning era together with Mikel. We will continue to work hard together as we aim to fulfil our long-term ambitions for the club and our supporters.

“Mikel has the belief, determination and the understanding of what it takes to build something remarkable and enduring here, and we are excited to continue that journey together."

Where does Mikel Arteta rank among Premier League's highest-paid managers ever?

PL All-Time Highest-Paid Managers — Peak Basic Salary Premier League managers ranked by peak reported annual basic salary # Manager Peak Salary 1 Pep Guardiola Manchester City £20m 2 Mikel Arteta Arsenal £17m* 3= Jurgen Klopp Liverpool £15m 3= Jose Mourinho Man Utd / Tottenham £15m 5 Antonio Conte Tottenham ~£15m 6 Carlo Ancelotti Everton £11m 7 Manuel Pellegrini West Ham £10m 8 Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea ~£10m 9 Arsene Wenger Arsenal £8.5m 10 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester Utd £7.5m Source: various media reports

According to The Sun, Arteta's new contract includes a potential total salary of £20m - made up of a £17m basic wage and £3m in bonuses - making him the highest-paid head coach in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest's Oliver Glasner is second on the list, earning £12m plus £2m in bonuses, while Xabi Alonso is reportedly paid £11.5m a year by Chelsea.

In terms of all-time managerial wages excluding bonuses, Arteta's deal puts him second on the list, only below Guardiola's £20m-a-year Manchester City wage

Should the 44-year-old see out his new agreement and stay until the summer of 2030, he would become the fourth-longest serving manager in Premier League history, moving ahead of Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in the process.

Klopp was Liverpool manager for eight years and eight months, Arteta's former mentor Guardiola was in charge of Manchester City for exactly 10 years, whereas the current Gunners head coach - who took charge of Arsenal in December 2019 - is set to be at the Emirates helm for 10 years and six months.

The only men who have managed one Premier League club for a longer period of time are Arsene Wenger (21 years and eight months at Arsenal), Sir Alex Ferguson (20 years and eight months at Manchester United) and David Moyes (11 years and three months at Everton).

Arteta possesses a record of 224 wins, 60 draws and 76 defeats from 360 matches in charge of Arsenal, winning one league title, one FA Cup and three Community Shields in that time.