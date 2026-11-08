Man United vs. Aston Villa team news: Youri Tielemans, Shea Lacey decisions made by Michael Carrick

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has recalled Youri Tielemans for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

With the former Villa midfielder having replaced the injured Carlos Baleba during the early stages of the second half against Roma, the Belgian has been rewarded with an opportunity against Unai Emery's side.

Noussair Mazraoui has also been brought back into the side, with Diogo Dalot able to revert to right-back having struggled on the opposite flank in midweek.

As a result, Leny Yoro is able to move into the centre alongside Harry Maguire, who has shaken off a knock picked up on Tuesday night.

Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have been selected in the final third.

That has led to Carrick avoiding the temptation to hand a start to Shea Lacey, who helped inspire United to victory over Roma with a lively cameo from the substitutes' bench.

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Harwood-Bellis makes first Aston Villa Premier League start against Man United

Meanwhile, Emery has handed a first Premier League start for Villa to Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka not being deemed fit enough to take a place in the squad, the former Southampton star replaces the suspended Matty Cash.

However, it is unclear whether Harwood-Bellis or former United defender Victor Lindelof will start at right-back.

Leon Goretzka has returned to the engine room in place of Joao Gomes, while Alysson is preferred to Emiliano Buendia on one of the flanks.

Alejandro Garnacho and Tammy Abraham are notable absentees from the substitutes' bench.

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui; Tielemans, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Subs: Darlow, De Ligt, Dorgu, Heaven, Santos, T Fletcher, Mount, Lacey, Zirkzee

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki; Lindelof, Harwood-Bellis, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Goretzka; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson

Subs: Bizot, Mings, Barkley, Buendia, Mbaye, Gomes, Madjo, Cisse, Hemmings