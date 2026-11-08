Man United transfer news: £8.4m left-back 'sensation' on Jason Wilcox shortlist for January

Manchester United have reportedly identified 21-year-old Rennes starlet Mahamadou Nagida as a new left-back target following a series of encouraging scouting reports.

The Red Devils are expected to pursue a new left-sided defender as a matter of priority in 2027 and have been linked with as many as 12 left-backs ahead of the January window.

The long-serving Luke Shaw was a stalwart in that position during the 2025-26 season, starting every single Premier League game, but the Englishman's fitness problems have returned in 2026-27.

Shaw has been limited to five appearances in all competitions, while Patrick Dorgu has played just one more game due to injuries of his own.

Michael Carrick has also shown little faith in 19-year-old Harry Amass, who is yet to make a Premier League appearance this term, instead favouring Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui as emergency left-backs.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils scout 'sensational' Nagida

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Now, TEAMTalk claims that Rennes' Nagida has emerged as a new option for Man United sporting director Jason Wilcox, whose team have been 'intensively scouting' the 2005-born defender throughout the campaign.

A product of the Rennes youth system, Nagida has scored one goal and set up two more in 13 games this season, and he was also part of the Cameroon squad at the last Africa Cup of Nations.

Man United scouts were supposedly in attendance to watch the defender during Rennes' recent Europa League games against Olympiacos and Juventus, in which Nagida played the full 90 in both games and helped Les Rouges et Noir keep a clean sheet against the former.

Already labelled a 'sensation' at his tender age, Nagida's scouting reports have been 'extremely positive', and he is only valued at €10m (£8.4m) by Transfermarkt.

However, Rennes are in a strong position to demand a lot more for the Cameroon international, who is under contract at Roazhon Park until 2029, having signed an extension last September.

What other left-backs have Man United been linked with?

© Imago / Sergio Ros

Nagida is just one of a plethora of left-backs linked with moves to Old Trafford in recent times, a list that also includes out-of-favour Barcelona man Alejandro Balde.

Man United have received a boost in their efforts to sign the Spaniard, who is under no illusions that he may have to leave Camp Nou to reignite his career at the top level, having played just 124 minutes this season.

A shock move for Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri is supposedly in the works too, and a breakthrough is said to have been reached in their pursuit of the Algerian.

RB Leipzig's David Raum and Newcastle United's Lewis Hall are two more prime targets for Man United, who could match an unwanted 73-year Arsenal feat in Sunday's Premier League battle with Aston Villa.